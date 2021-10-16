Fátima Bernardes delights when she recalls her childhood photo: ”What a pretty girl”

On Teachers’ Day, Fátima Bernardes rescued a photo from elementary school and enchanted

Fatima Bernardes (59) paid a tribute to their masters on Teachers’ Day this Friday, 15.

To talk about the importance of professionals in her life, the global presenter – who is away after undergoing surgery – recalled a click from her childhood.

“On the teacher’s day, I went to retrieve a photo of me wearing the uniform of Colégio Pedro II. After being literate by my mother and studying at a public school close to home, I was approved for the CPII in a more distant neighborhood”, told a little about his past.

Fátima Bernardes gave more details about her entry into elementary school. “Take the bus, study far away and, instead of the “aunt” of the first years of school, 10 teachers and teachers from different subjects. I don’t have any photos with them, but I don’t forget the importance they had in the directions I took”, said.

In recent days, the journalist showed her state after undergoing surgery on her arm. Last Friday, 8, she announced that she would step away from the Meeting to take care of health.

“In the next few weeks I will be out of the Meeting. I will have an arthroscopy, which is a minor surgery on the left shoulder. I tore a muscle tendon called the supraspinatus. The shoulder is a complicated joint, there was a total tear, so I will need to undergo a minor surgery to be able to go back to swimming, dancing, because I’m unable to do anything”, told Fátima Bernardes.

