FDA recommends Janssen booster in US

Members of the US drug regulatory agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), recommended that Janssen’s vaccine booster be given. The immunizing agent is a single dose.

The decision was unanimous, by 19 votes to zero. The Advisory Committee on Vaccines and Related Biological Products recommended that the 2nd dose be given to all people aged 18 and over who have been vaccinated for at least two months.

The opinion of this group, made up of researchers, epidemiologists and specialists in infectious diseases, is not binding. However, it is unusual for the agency not to follow it.

The FDA will evaluate the committee’s advice. Then, if the booster is actually approved, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will review and say who should take the additional doses.

In late September, Johnson & Johnson had already said that a second dose, given about two months after the first, increases the effectiveness of the immunizer to 94% against moderate to severe forms of the disease, and antibodies jump from four to six times. When applied six months after the first, the antibodies increased 12-fold.

Currently, the vaccine offers 70% protection with a single dose, which has been applied in other countries, including Brazil.

According to the analyzes presented at the meeting, Janssen’s vaccine was not as protective as Moderna and Pfizer. So, as epidemiologist Dr. Arnold Monto, who chaired the meeting, explained, “there is a certain urgency to do something.”

booster doses

Yesterday, the FDA advisory committee had already recommended a booster dose of Moderna’s vaccine in the US. The dose will be given from six months after the second, but this will be 50 micrograms, half of which contains the first two doses.

Experts agreed to authorize administration for three groups: people over 65, people at high risk of developing a severe form of the disease and those whose work or situation involves “frequent” exposure to the virus. The last category includes supermarket workers, health professionals, inmates and homeless people

Last month, the FDA also authorized the application of a third dose of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine. The date parameters and groups of people who can receive the reinforcement are the same ones considered for the approval of Moderna.