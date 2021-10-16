Federal government has more than a thousand properties in São Paulo; see how to participate | Economy

The Ministry of Economy announced this Friday (15th) a real estate fair with Union assets in São Paulo. The event took place at a hotel in the south of São Paulo, at the opening of a convention for companies in the real estate market.

1,030 properties were selected in the state of São Paulo, of which 803 were owned by the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of the Union’s Heritage (SPU) and 227 by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

There are lands, houses, buildings, farms and warehouses that are unused and without legal barriers for sale. There are from large sized lots for the construction of industrial centers to housing developments in residential areas.

The liquidation is carried out by the Special Secretariat for Privatization, Divestment and Markets. The sale of the Union’s assets is carried out through the so-called Property Acquisition Proposal (PAI), a privatization mechanism in which interested parties in any government property can make an attempt to purchase, whether an individual or a legal entity.

Rio de Janeiro received a similar initiative in August, which included historic properties. Among them were the emblematic A Noite building, in Praça Mauá, in the Port Region of Rio, and the imposing Engenheiro Renato Feio Building, next to Central do Brasil and which housed the extinct Federal Railroad Network.

The city has more than 2,200 government properties eligible for sale, but only those the government considers “ready for sale” have entered the fair. Thus, only 168 were made available at the fair. So far, 21 received purchase proposals.

Three more capitals will have similar fairs in 2021: Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte (MG) and Porto Alegre (RS).

According to the Special Secretary for Privatization, Diogo Mac Cord, the government has identified R$ 100 billion in real estate that can be sold immediately, using the PAI model or the composition of real estate funds – a new format that the government intends to put on its feet in the first two months of 2022.

The number, however, is an estimate. As the PAI model assumes that the buyer makes the financial assessment, there are no established values ​​for each property.

PAI is available to any natural or legal person. The proponent must present a property appraisal report and present it for approval. It’s what government officials call the “inversion of logic” in selling government assets, because the interest comes from the buyer.

From then on, the electronic auction of the property in question is opened, with the highest value being awarded. For activation, competitors must attach a bond of 5% of the asset’s suggested price. Auctions are carried out by the VendasGov portal.

If the initial PAI applicant has not offered the highest amount, a preferential purchase option for the same amount or reimbursement of the expense with the appraisal report is available.

All properties offered by the government’s fair are available at https://imoveis.economia.gov.br/.