Felipe Prior has a stolen car in São Paulo and appeals to the bandits: “Please”; watch

On the night of this Thursday (14), Felipe Prior had his car stolen in São Paulo. The case took place while the architect was playing football with friends near the Portuguesa stadium, which is located in the Canindé neighborhood. On his social networks, the ex-BBB explained that he left the vehicle, a gray Montana, parked on the street and, upon returning, the pickup was no longer there. Inside the car, there was a newly purchased drone and the boy’s work materials.

“Now I’m without my Montana. Cool, they stole my car”, lamented Felipe in Stories, giving more details in the sequence. “Unfortunately, our country is like this. They took my cart. And it had my drone inside. A brand new drone that I’ve never used. I’m done, bro. And there was a lot of thread from my work. Work like a convict. Thank God nothing happened to me. [O carro] I was standing on the street near where I play ball, near the Portuguesa, and they took it”, said.

Prior also took the opportunity to make an appeal to the bandits: “This is the reality that I live in my daily life. And I believe most Brazilians do too. Thief, if you follow me, give it back, please. A 2014 Montana that I use to load cement. It was full of piece of work bought with a lot of sweat and a drone, which I use to film the works”. In a statement sent to hugogloss.com, the architect’s office informed that a police report has already been opened by the São Paulo native.

See Prior’s outburst: