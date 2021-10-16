Felipe Prior has a stolen car in So Paulo and vents on social media – Famous

Felipe Prior (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

On the night of this last Thursday (10/14), the ex-bbb



Felipe Prior



had his car stolen in So Paulo. The famous man was playing a football match near the Portuguesa stadium when the offense occurred.

Upon returning to the car,



Prior



he realized that he was not in the place he had left before. He made a police report and vented about the episode on social media.

”



Unfortunately our country is like that. They took my cart. It had my brand new drone inside, which I never used. to put*, bro



“, said.

He took the opportunity to explain that the car was used for work, in his architecture firm, and in addition to construction material, such as wires, there was also a drone. ”



And there was a lot of thread from my work, which I work like a convict. Thank God nothing happened to me. I was standing on the street, near where I play ball and they took



“, vented



Philip



.

”



This is the reality that I live in my daily life and I believe that most Brazilians do too. In my car I had work equipment bought with a lot of sweat. If the thief is my follower, please return the



“, finished.