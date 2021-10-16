Fernando Holiday says that PSOL advisor called him a ‘little black shit’ – 10/15/2021 – Daily life

Councilor Fernando Holiday (Novo) accuses an advisor to councilor Toninho Véspoli (PSOL) of having called him “a little black shit” during a session at the City Council of São Paulo on Wednesday (13). Holiday did not give the name of the party official.

The accused official is the prefecture’s child education teacher Ivan Ferreira dos Santos Carvalho. According to the councilor, the racist offense occurred in the session where the reform of the Social Security for municipal employees was being discussed.

To the report of sheet lawmakers said a man shouted abuse while Holiday spoke in favor of reform.

The President of the Chamber announced a press conference this Friday afternoon (15), at 3 pm, to deal with the case treated by the summons as “verbal aggression” and “racial insult”.

During the press conference, the president of the house, councilor Milton Leite (DEM), signed an inquiry request to investigate the accusations. Two videos were made available to verify whether racial offenses are carried out. Images will be sent to forensics.

The process will be initiated by the General Administrative Secretariat of the Chamber, which will have thirty days to complete the procedures.

“The exact words of the offense do not change that the speech is a clear aggression against Councilor Holiday, made by an official who earns public money to work for the people. If there was a racial offense, it is even worse. We will not admit any of that here in this house,” he said Milk.

Holiday stated that he will file a police report and, at the administrative level, must ask for the impeachment of Véspoli for the misuse of its employees, regardless of whether or not racism has occurred.

The psolist claims his aide said the word “asshole” instead of “little black,” Holiday said.

“If there was a racial offense, it becomes serious not because I am a councilor but simply because I was offended in an absolutely racist way because of my political positions,” he said.

“In case the employee did not refer to me in a racist way, he still offended me and was receiving a salary to offend gallery councilors.”

This Thursday (14), the Chamber approved the project by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) in the first vote. There were 37 votes in favor and 16 against.

To enter into force, the proposal still needs to go through a second vote in the House and, if approved, be sanctioned by the mayor.

The text of the proposal provides, among other measures, that while there is a social security deficit, the contribution of inactive persons to retirees and pensioners who receive above the minimum wage and below the INSS ceiling (R$ 6,433.57).

In order to approve the project, the city hall argues that it is necessary to turn over the city’s social security deficit to adjust the city’s accounts.

The office of councilor Toninho Véspoli was contacted, but did not manifest itself until the publication of this text.