FIFA 22: in a trot, Arthur Cabral says he doesn’t have Neymar: “Too expensive” | fifa

Newcomer to the national team, Arthur Cabral was responsible for the laughter of his teammates in the traditional trot that is performed with the rookies of coach Tite’s main team. The striker from Basel, from Switzerland, sang, thanked the players, coaching staff and staff and joked with Neymar when he said that the striker is “very expensive and there’s no way to invest” in the video game. In FIFA 22, Militão costs 12 thousand, Vinícius Júnior (6 thousand), Emerson Royal (1.4 thousand) and Neymar “only” 890 thousand.
– Many of you, two weeks ago, I only saw through the video game. Emerson, Militão, Vini Jr., Royal too… there are guys who are very expensive. “Ney” is very expensive, you can’t invest
Arthur Cabral talks about FIFA 22 at a trot in the national team – Credit: CBF TV
Ney and Marquinhos burst out laughing
Gabriel Jesus can’t stand it either
