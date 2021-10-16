Fifa exalts brand and wants use of non-exclusive license in games | fifa

1 of 2 Mbappé Fifa Cover — Photo: EA Sports Mbappé Fifa Cover — Photo: EA Sports

– FIFA will adopt a new commercial positioning in games and esports to ensure it is in a better position to make decisions that benefit everyone interested in football. FIFA is optimistic and excited about the future of games and esports for football, and it is clear that this must be a space occupied by more than one party controlling all rights – states the entity in the statement (see the full text at the end of the report).

FIFA also took the opportunity to exalt its name in the gaming environment. EA Sports football games have used the FIFA brand since its creation with FIFA International Soccer, in 1993. Since then, every year a new version of the game is launched, totaling nearly three decades of partnership with popular games rank among the best sellers in the world.

– The relationship and affinity that the games and esports market has developed over time with the FIFA name clearly emphasizes that games based on football and the FIFA name are intrinsically intertwined – defends FIFA.

Last week, EA Sports surprised the world by citing the prospect of changing the name of the FIFA franchise, in the middle of a statement celebrating the sales and player numbers in the first week of FIFA 22. producer Cam Weber backed up “the most significant partnerships and licenses for gamers” by publicly anticipating the possibility.

The agreement with FIFA allows EA Sports to use the FIFA name in games and produce official World Cup games. It also entitles you to partner in the organization of the entity’s esports championships, such as the FIFAe World Cup (formerly FIFA Interactive World Cup).

In order to have licensed players, teams and championships from various regions of the world, EA Sports negotiates with entities other than FIFA. For example, the FIFPro (Professional Football Players’ Union) license guarantees the rights of athletes from more than 60 countries – Brazil is not part of it. And the publisher also has partnerships with names like Champions League (Champions League), Libertadores Cup, Premier League (English Championship), LaLiga (Spanish Championship), Bundesliga (German Championship), and more, which provide a more authentic experience in the match.

Rival of EA Sports, Konami this year promoted a name change to its football game franchise. After years of using the Pro Evolution Soccer brand, the company made the game free and adopted eFootball, also representing the shift to a game-as-a-service model across multiple platforms. Also recently released, eFootball 2022 was detonated by the community and became the worst game on Steam, forcing Konami to apologize for various bugs and bizarre errors.

Technology and mobile companies are now actively competing to partner with FIFA, its platforms and global tournaments. As a result, FIFA is engaging with various industry players, including developers, investors and analysts, to build a long-term view of the gaming, esports and interactive entertainment sector. The result of this will ensure that FIFA has a range of suitable collectives with specialized resources to actively shape the best possible experiences and offers for fans and consumers.

Games and esports are the fastest growing media sectors on the planet, with new and diverse types of games being released continuously. Therefore, it is of crucial importance for FIFA and its stakeholders to maximize all future opportunities for football fans and matches.

FIFA also has a duty to support its 211 member associations to make the most of the inherent opportunities that have arisen in recent years. As part of this strategy, FIFA is also committed to continuing to organize skill-based sports tournaments under the umbrella of FIFA’s newly launched competition structure and consumer brand (www.fifa.gg).

