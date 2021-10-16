FIFA takes a stand and approaches closing deal with EA Sports

O MKTE sport he advanced EA Sports’ desire to terminate its licensing agreement with FIFA. This Friday, the Swiss entity took a stand, implying that, in fact, it will be the end of the agreement with the producer of the football game. Over the past 20 years, it has earned around US$150 million a year for FIFA.

As you know, the heart of the dispute is financial, as FIFA wants more than double what it currently receives from EA Sports. A figure that would raise the payout for the series to more than $1 billion for every four-year cycle between World Cups.

Behind the scenes, FIFA is already working on a project called “eFIFA”, a series of electronic competitions, which had been announced in the past. In the statement, the organization stated that “it will adopt a new commercial positioning in games and e-Sports to ensure that it is in a better position to make decisions that benefit all those interested in football”.

For its part, EA has already registered the trademark “EA Sports FC” in the UK and European Union, indicating a future name for its most successful football game on the market.

“As we look to the future, we are also exploring the idea of ​​renaming our EA Sports global football games. This means that we are reviewing our licensing agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other partnerships and official licenses throughout the football world,” said Cam Weber, managing director of EA Sports, when speculation began about the end. of the partnership.

In the same statement, the company took the opportunity to announce a record with the launch of FIFA 22, which saw more than 9.1 million players join the game in just a few days.

“It is clear that this must be a space occupied by more than one party controlling all rights. Now, technology companies are actively competing to join FIFA, its platforms and global tournaments,” FIFA reported on Friday.

Now, FIFA is expected to focus on producing its own game, using brands and identities from the World Cup and the 211 member associations, as well as conducting eSports competitions around the world.

“Games and eSports are the fastest growing media sectors on the planet, with new and diverse types of games being released continuously. Therefore, it is of crucial importance for FIFA and its stakeholders to maximize all future opportunities for football and gaming fans,” added the entity.

Launched in 1993, the game hit the market as FIFA International Soccer. In 1994, it became FIFA Soccer. Only in 2006 did EA Sports decide that the name would be FIFA only, accompanied by the year in question.