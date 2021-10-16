Film is chosen to represent Brazil at Oscar 2022 · TV News

This Friday (15th), the Brazilian Academy of Cinema defined the film that will represent the country in the dispute for a place at the Oscar 2022. The chosen one was Deserto Particular, a feature film directed by Aly Muritiba and scheduled for national release on November 25th .

The film won a dispute that featured titles such as 7 Prisoneiros (2021), a Netflix production starring Rodrigo Santoro, Doutor Gama (2021), available on Globoplay, and Medida Provisória (2020), a drama directed by Lázaro Ramos.

The list of films that also wanted an opportunity to represent Brazil in the biggest movie awards was completed by The Pink Cloud (2021), The Last Forest (2021), Cabeça de Nêgo (2020), Callado (2021), Carro Rei ( 2021), Horse (2021), Threshold (2020), My Name Is Baghdad (2020), Why Don’t You Cry? (2021) and One Day with Jerusa (2020).

Prior to its official debut, Deserto Particular was screened at this year’s traditional Venice Film Festival and won the Audience Award. It is on the list of films that make up the 45th São Paulo International Show, which will take place between October 21st and November 3rd.

“I am feeling extremely happy and honored to have my film chosen to represent Brazil in the Oscar race in 2022”, celebrated Muritiba in an official statement sent to the press.

“Private Desert is a love film, made in a conflagrated, divided country, which has been ruled in the sign under the hate speech, and having, in this context, in this historical moment, a love film like the one chosen to represent our country, it is a beautiful message, a beautiful sign, sent by the representatives of the Brazilian Academy of Cinema,” he concluded.

In the plot, Daniel (Antônio Saboia) is a policeman who ends up on leave after making a serious mistake. A resident of Curitiba, he takes care of and lives with his sick father. His only reason for joy is the mysterious Sara, a girl who lives in the backlands of Bahia, and with whom he corresponds via cell phone application. The girl’s sudden disappearance makes Daniel decide to cross the country in search of her love.

Watch the Private Desert trailer: