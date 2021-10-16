Finazzi says Corinthians was ‘determined’ to fall in 2007

Former striker Finazzi commented on the decisive matches of the 2007 Brazilian Championship, which determined the relegation of Corinthians to the second division. The retired player said that the fall was the work of fate and that not even his presence in the last two games could have saved the team.

“I’m pretty sure not. I have a different view than most because I lived that year. I think Corinthians had to fall that year. It’s hard for me to say this, but I prefer to express myself that way. The yellow card I took took me out of the game against Vasco and then I made a gesture with my hands and they took me out of the game against Grêmio. In the game against Vasco, Corinthians created several opportunities. I was living a very good moment and I think I could have scored the goals and we could have won. But I do not know. I think I was determined that it was to fall. On no other occasion would Goiás be favored,” said Finazzi, in an interview with BandSports.

Until the 35th round of that Brasileirão, Finazzi was Timão’s top scorer, with 12 goals. In the 36th, the team from Alvinegra faced Goiás, a direct rival in the fight against relegation. In addition to the 1-1 draw, which did not solve anyone’s life, the striker received his third yellow card, which took him out of his next appointment, against Vasco.

If that wasn’t enough, Finazzi left the field making a robbery signal with his hands, complaining about the referee’s attitude. The STJD judged the player and applied another hook game, taking him out of Corinthians’ last two matches in the Championship.

Timão would later lose the game to Vasco, 1-0, and draw with Grêmio 1-1, results that relegated the team for the first time in history.

The favoring of Goiás, cited by Finazzi, refers to the controversy surrounding the team’s last game in that Brasileirão. In the last round, against Internacional, Goiás had two penalty kicks reversed by arbitration. After two wasted, the third was converted and saved the team from relegation.

“I fought a lot to get to a club like Corinthians, I ended up getting into a bad phase. I was a little marked, there are people who link Finazzi to relegation. But I know what I did. I even tell people to see who is the top scorer of Corinthians in history by use. I had 20 opportunities and scored 16 goals. I think I’m among the best by use,” added Finazzi.

