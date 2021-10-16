Fiocruz defends vaccine mask and passport again during resumption of activities in Brazil | Rio de Janeiro

“It is imperative that the vaccine passport is adopted as a public health strategy, unified at the national level, aimed at stimulating vaccination and collective protection.”

According to them, with less than 50% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule, it is essential to maintain these and other measures, such as sanitization of hands it’s the physical distance and social.

“In Brazil, in addition to increased vaccination and continued protective measures, the resumption of many face-to-face activities that were suspended during the pandemic raises the need for readjust social environments with filters or better ventilation conditions and predict epidemiological surveillance strategies, with extensive testing,” say the researchers.

“The pandemic is still ongoing. We are advancing, but we cannot neglect care that is still fundamental.”

Archive photo: Residents walk with masks on Nelson Mandela Street, in Botafogo, South Zone of Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1

Average reduction of 2% in cases and deaths

The bulletin also indicates that, over the last two epidemiological weeks, the rate of decline in mortality indicators, the incidence of new cases of Covis-19 and the positive index of Covid tests has been reduced in Brazil.

Data show that, in August and September, there was an average reduction of 2% in cases and deaths per day.

Between September 26 and October 9, the mean daily reduction in cases was 0.5% and 1.2% for deaths.

The lethality rate is currently around 3% and remains high compared to other countries.

The researchers also observed a trend towards stabilization of some of these indicators, which indicates the permanence of the transmission of the coronavirus, but with less impact on the generation of serious conditions, hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease.

The country has been registering, according to Fiocruz, a decrease in the incidence of new cases, in the occupation of ICU beds and mortality rates.

Another positive result is that, in the last week, no health macro-region recorded a rate of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) above 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, after several weeks with very high rate records.

Hospitalizations and deaths concentrated among the elderly

Vaccination against Covid in Brazil: more than 150 million took the 1st dose

The new data point to a drop in deaths, with the advance of vaccination, which approaches 50% with a complete vaccination schedule.