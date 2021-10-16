Fiocruz: vaccination passport and mask are essential for reopening

The combination of vaccination with measures such as the use of masks, social distance and the requirement of proof of vaccination for access to some spaces is essential for the resumption of activities, reinforced today (15) the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in the bulletin Covid-19 Observatory weekly.

According to the foundation’s researchers, the requirement of a vaccination passport for access to closed or crowded places of coexistence provides greater tranquility, as it reduces the risk of exposure to the new coronavirus in these environments. Regarding masks, the bulletin emphasizes that, if at least 80% of the population has a complete vaccination schedule, their use can be made more flexible in outdoor activities that do not involve crowding, but must be required in closed places or in open places in let there be agglomeration.

“With less than 50% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule, we reinforce the importance of the vaccination passport as a public policy to encourage vaccination and collective protection, while stressing the importance of maintaining other measures, such as the use of masks, hygiene of hands and physical and social distance. The combination of this set of measures is essential for us to have a prudent process of resuming activities, as is being done in Singapore, an exemplary country in the fight against the pandemic”, says the published text today by Fiocruz.

The researchers point out that Singapore was right at various points in the pandemic, from screening suspected cases to combining vaccination with other strategies. Despite having more than 80% of the population fully vaccinated, the Asian country returned to record an increase in cases and hospitalizations in September and reacted with new restrictive and isolation measures. “The country’s current strategy is to review its restrictions and make adjustments according to the epidemiological situation, considering the need for the use of masks, travel limitation and physical and social distance until 2024.”

The cautious management of the pandemic in Singapore contrasts with the example of England, which initially stood out with accelerated vaccination, but decided to suspend all other restrictive measures at once, when only 54% of the population had a complete vaccination schedule. “Currently, the country has records of more than 500 deaths and between 150,000 and 200,000 confirmed cases of covid-19 per week, many of which will likely result in long covid,” the researchers analyze.

“The examples of Singapore and England give us some evidence that working with the vaccine as an isolated strategy is not the most appropriate, and the high numbers of deaths and cases registered per week in England should not be naturalized. Experiences from other countries are already coming. demonstrating that the successful control of the pandemic at this new stage requires, in addition to the high vaccination coverage, the association of other measures.”

Reduction of cases and deaths

Pandemic monitoring indicators in Brazil have been in continuous decline since July, which is largely due to the increase in the number of vaccinees. Fiocruz highlights that the proportion of positive tests, the incidence of new cases, the occupation of beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) and mortality rates are falling.

Despite this, Fiocruz shows that the downward movement has been losing speed. In August and September, there was an average reduction of 2% in cases and deaths per day, while in late September and early October the daily rate of decline was 0.5% for cases and 1.2% for deaths .

According to the Fioruz bulletin, the transmission rates of SARS-CoV-2 are still high in the country, which makes it essential to continue increasing the vaccination coverage for different groups, combined with the active search of those missing for a second dose and expansion of the booster dose for vulnerable groups.

Admissions of adults with covid-19 to ICUs are outside the alert zone in 25 states, where the occupancy rate does not exceed 60%. The exceptions are the Federal District, which is in the critical alert zone (89%) due to the reduction in the number of beds, and Espírito Santo, which remains in the intermediate alert zone (65%).