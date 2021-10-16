First preview of the film is released on DC FanDome

He is coming!

Among the releases of DC Comics for next year, one that has been drawing a lot of attention is black adam, the film starring Dwayne Johnson which will present one of the publisher’s most consolidated anti-heroes. Fans have been waiting for the movie for years – and now, during the DC FanDome, we had a first preview that shows exactly what we want.

The film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, House of Wax) and will feature The Rock in the lead role of Teth Adam, an ancient warrior who in the comics, is the archenemy of Shazam. Here, we will be able to see the entire origin of the character and how he gained his powers, becoming an ambiguous and extremely powerful figure.

After some behind-the-scenes footage and a Dwayne Johnson speech, we see the teaser starting at the 2:45 mark:

According to Dwayne Johnson, the scene shows a part of the opening scene of the film – where we see a group of soldiers discovering black adam in the ruins of an ancient excavation. An sizzle reel shown before the preview shows that the film will follow the origin of the new 52 for the character – where he was a slave in Kahndaq, not a prince.

the most curious about black adam is that the film will feature another team well loved by fans of DC Comics, a Justice Society. Here, we will meet members like the Atom Crush (played by Noah Centineo), Black Hawk (Aldis Hodge), Mr Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Hurricane (Quintess Swindell). Adam will join the team to fight a powerful villain.

The film should also show more of Adam’s relationship with Adrianna Tomaz – the character who, in the comics, is named Isis and is able to control many aspects of nature. In the comics, she is married to Black Adam and the two have a beautiful relationship. In the film, the character will be played by Sarah Shahi.

black adam premiere in July 29, 2022.

Below, see the entire cast confirmed in Adão Negro: