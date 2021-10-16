Fla-Flu in the Brazilian: clubs work with the presence of the two fans in the derby | brazilian series a

The CBF’s announcement is expected in the next few days, and the clubs are already working with the public division on the 23rd. The information was initially given by “O Dia” and confirmed by the ge. The agreement between the tricolor and rubro-negra boards to share the load of tickets in Fla-Flus was signed before the pandemic and will only be maintained.

Check out Fluminense’s official note on the subject:

“Fluminense clarifies that it has an agreement with Flamengo since the beginning of the partnership in Maracanã. Through it, the two clubs equally share the number of tickets offered for sale in their derby.

This week, due to the changes that have been taking place in stadium operations since the return of the public, the clubs agreed to consult the CBF about the rule for visitors. A measure of anticipation aiming at better organization, as there was extra official information that such a measure of permission for visitors was being considered. So much so that, once consulted, the CBF informed that the return of visitors will be allowed in the next round. Therefore, absolutely in accordance with the good institutional relationship of the clubs that share the management of Maracanã, for two years, with great success.”