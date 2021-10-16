Flamengo: Bruno Henrique detonates fan for legal fight involving brand ‘Oto Patamá’: ‘I’m deeply sorry’

Flamengo striker came to the public to pronounce on the case and regretted the intention of the fan to benefit financially from the expression popularized by him.

On this Friday (15th) the attacker of the Flamengo Bruno Henrique went public to clarify the legal fight between him and a fan, triggered by the famous phrase said by the shirt 27 ‘Oto Patamá’. According to the athlete, there was a “attempt to use and promote themselves financially through expression”, which became popular because of her on social networks.

“My staff, legally advised, took charge of this action, implemented by a person who seeks to favor an expression popularized by me and I remain calm, focused exclusively on my recovery to return to the lawns as soon as possible,” he began by saying in a note official published on social networks.

“It is noteworthy that I was taken completely by surprise and I deeply regret this person’s attempt to use and promote themselves financially,” he continued.

Finally, Bruno Henrique, who has his own clothing store called “BH27”, and who even uses the expression in some of the prints, made it clear that the brand will continue to produce its products for sale.

“I take this opportunity to reinforce that we are legally supported and we will continue and continue with our commercial activities without any complications,” concluded the striker, who is currently recovering from a thigh injury and therefore is embezzled at the Rio club.

The process, which is taking place at the 1st Business and Arbitration Conflicts Court of São Paulo, has not yet been judged. The information was initially released by UOL.

the fan of red-black went to court claiming to have registered a trademark at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). In the allegation, Josineide says that only she can use the phrase in the sporting goods trade. Furthermore, there is an indemnity charge in the amount of BRL 13 million.

In the process, Josineide says that, upon hearing the sentence, he concluded that it would be a good catchphrase for a sportswear brand and sought the INPI to register it.

The phrase was said by Bruno Henrique after the 4-4 draw between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama, in a match valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian championship of 2019, which the red-black became champion. The phrase ‘Oto Patamá’ became a catchphrase adopted by the fans and even became part of a song by rapper Djonga.