Flamengo has comebacks and Renato Gaúcho sees the cast intensify the fight for vacancies – 10/16/2021

The balance of the “storm” was positive, and now Flamengo is trying to take advantage of the bonanza. With the return of players who were away from the last matches, coach Renato Gaúcho gains options at a crucial moment in the season, and will have the challenge of managing a fight in the squad that became even more fierce after the “gaps” of the holders.

The prediction is that the trio that participated in the World Cup qualifiers — midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Gabigol, who were with the Brazilian team, and Chilean Isla — return to Rubro-Negro today (16), and undergo evaluation by the coaching staff aiming at the duel with Cuiabá, tomorrow (17), for the Brazilian Championship. Arrascaeta, who was injured while he was with the Uruguayan national team, has been undergoing treatment at Ninho do Urubu in recent days.

In addition, defender Gustavo Henrique and midfielder Diego, recovered from injuries, also return to the dispute for the coach’s attention. Vitinho, who served his suspension against Juventude, is another one on the list.

Everton Ribeiro started against Venezuela, being substituted at half-time, did not play against Colombia, and entered during the second half against Uruguay. Gabigol, in turn, started in the first two clashes — against Colombia he came out in the final stage — and entered the second half against Uruguay. Fla’s shirt 9 rocked the net in the first and third games.

For Chile, Isla, who is going through ups and downs in Gávea, was a starter in the three commitments, against Peru, Paraguay and Venezuela. In the second game, he even scored a goal and provided an assist.

During the period with absences, Renato Gaúcho kept the team’s formation in the 4-3-3 and saw some names stand out. The young right-back Matheuzinho, for example, took the chance and, with the assistance in the triumph over Fortaleza, equaled Bruno Henrique, Michael and Gabigol in the ranking of the rubro-negro “waiters”, behind Everton Ribeiro (8 ), Arrascaeta and Vitinho (13).

In midfield, with Arrascaeta in the yard, there is the possibility that Andreas Pereira, who gained even more spotlights after his good performance against Juventude, will remain acting more advanced. For the position of second defensive midfielder, there is Thiago Maia and now Diego, one of the leaders of the squad.

Ahead, an even stronger battle. After working for Tite’s team, Everton Ribeiro can return to the space that was occupied by Vitinho and Kenedy — starting for the first time last Wednesday — during this period. Meanwhile, Gabigol returns after Pedro performs the role and scores in all three matches, in addition to giving an assistance to Kenedy against the team from Caxias do Sul.

The fact is that Renato wins alternatives and now has a puzzle in his hands, with what became known in the world of football as a “good headache”. It is noteworthy that the movement took place at a time of the season that is designed to be crucial. At the Brazilian Nationals, each round becomes important to keep the team alive in the race to reach the Atlético-MG leader. In addition, next Wednesday, Fla starts, against Athletico-PR, a fight for a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil. Besides, of course, in just over a month, he’ll face Palmeiras in the Libertadores final, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

“If it’s in Flamengo’s group, it’s because it has quality. When the opportunity comes, you have to take it. Everyone has done the job. You might think Flamengo isn’t that strong with them, but we’re looking for the titles of the three competitions. We are the only ones. Every three days we have a decision and we need to win. And with all the problems,” said Renato.

Reencounter with Jorginho

Image: Reproduction

Tomorrow’s duel, with Cuiabá, will put Renato Gaúcho on the opposite side of Jorginho, former Flamengo teammate — they won the 1987 Union Cup — and the Brazilian national team.

“Happy for his success in Cuiabá. I get along very well with Jorginho, and we understood each other on the field. Happy to see a former teammate succeeding. I’ll always cheer for him, except on Sunday, because I’m Mengão,” he said.