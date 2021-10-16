Flamengo player catches dengue and is another embezzlement for Renato Gaúcho

Midfielder João Gomes was diagnosed with dengue this Friday. The information was released by Flamengo, which informed the athlete’s absence until Monday.

O Flamengo received bad news this Friday. O midfielder João Gomes was diagnosed with dengue and is another embezzlement for Renato Gaucho. The player will be away from professional football until next Monday.

In addition to the young player, other athletes that follow as absences are Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique, who didn’t even train in the field and did internal work.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

David Luiz, recovering from injury, was an athlete who entered the field, but only for separate work from the group.

Who trained and is available is Diego Ribas, who may return to the team this Sunday, against the Cuiabá, fur brazilian. There are also the returns of players called up for national teams, such as Gabigol, Éverton Ribeiro and Isla. All the repercussion of the match, the sport fan watches on Pass Line, at 10:30 pm (Brasilia), by the ESPN on Star+.

With 45 points, Flamengo is 11 goals behind the leader Atlético-MG, but with two games less in the brazilian.