Flamengo squad: Renato has six new options for the team that takes Cuiabá at Maracanã | Flamengo

Reinforcement from all sides to facilitate Renato Gaúcho’s mission to play Flamengo that faces Cuiabá, on Sunday, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. After suffering on the FIFA date, the coach has Isla, Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel back, as well as Diego and Gustavo Henrique, recovered from injury, and Vitinho, suspended against Juventude.
Gabigol is back after scoring twice for Brazil on FIFA date — Photo: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
The players returning from the national team were off this Friday and did not participate in the activity at the beginning of the day, at Ninho do Urubu. The trio will re-appear on Saturday morning at CT and will be re-evaluated, but the forecast is that it will be available to Renato Gaúcho.
The expectation is that the coach will send an squad with Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Michael and Gabriel.
David Luiz is making good progress in recovering from a thigh injury and already works with physiotherapists on the lawn, while Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta are still undergoing treatment.
With 45 points, Flamengo is the vice-leader of Brasileirão, behind Atlético-MG, which has 56 and two games more.
New Flamengo Banner — Photo: Disclosure