Flamengo’s VP says he expects the STJD to act in case of Atlético-MG’s game: ‘Loss of command and severe punishment’

In the match between Atlético-MG and Santos, for the Brasileirão, the atmosphere heated up in Mineirão between the Rooster staff and the refereeing team, who reported the protests – with rights and punches and kicks at the door of the VAR room – in the summary. Therefore, Rodrigo Dunshee, Flamengo’s General and Legal VP, said he expected the STJD to act in the case: “Loss of command and severe punishment”.

– When the host club does not provide security for the arbitration work, when they invade or try to invade the room where video arbitration is practiced, the consequence can only be one: loss of field command and severe punishment of invaders/aggressors. Let’s wait for the STJD – published Rodrigo Dunshee, on his Twitter profile, this Friday morning.

Cited in the summary as the author of kicks and punches at the door of the VAR’s room, football director Rodrigo Caetano rejected any move to force his way into where the video referees were. The reason for such controversy was the bids that the team considered penalties not scored by the field referee and without the VAR review.

Atlético-MG and Flamengo are fighting for the title of the Brazilian Championship. The lead belongs to Galo, who has 56 points in 25 games. Rubro-Negro has 45 points, but still has two rounds postponed to fulfill. See the rating!