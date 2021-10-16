Forecast 2021/22 – Los Angeles Lakers

Check out the NBA 2021/22 season forecast that the Jumper Brazil prepared about the Los Angeles Lakers. With practically a new squad, the Californian team arrives for the new campaign with suspicion, after poor performance in friendly games.

Los Angeles Lakers

Cast

0- Russell Westbrook: guard, 32 years old

12- Kendrick Nunn: shipowner, 26 years old

4- Rajon Rondo: shipowner, 35 years old

9- Kent Bazemore: guard-wingman, 32 years old

2- Wayne Ellington: guard wing, 33 years old

11- Malik Monk: guard wing, 23 years old

15- Austin Reaves: wing-guard, 23 years old

17- Joel Ayayi: guard-wingman, 21 years old

6- LeBron James: Ward, 36 years old

5- Talen Horton-Tucker: Ward, 20 years old

45- Sekou Doumbouya: Ward, 20 years old

1- Trevor Ariza: Ward, 36 years old

3- Anthony Davis: pivot wing, 28 years old

7- Carmelo Anthony: pivot wing, 37 years old

21- Cameron Oliver: pivot wing, 26 years old

39- Dwight Howard: pivot, 35 years old

10- DeAndre Jordan: pivot, 33 years old

Technician: Frank Vogel

The “guy” of the franchise

LeBron James

It’s true that LeBron James is close to turning 37, but he’s still playing amazingly. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers sign a lot of the most active players has a direct influence on LeBron. The star wants to play on a competitive team, even though he needs to delegate some roles that were unique to him. Performances in the 2020-21 playoffs, for example, are tied directly to moving almost the entire squad to the next campaign and, of course, James wants to win.

One thing we’re going to see less of in the new season is LeBron driving the ball. Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo arrived there for a reason. So, shirt 6 wants to take more care of his own game, being able to invest against opponents without the obligation to conduct the attack. This division of tasks serves to further extend the career of one of the best players of all time.

Keep an eye!

Anthony Davis

While LeBron James is at the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis will have a role as “Robin”. Okay, too. Davis may even be the team’s goalie, but James is still the one who will conduct the orchestra. Remember, this has happened before, with Kyrie Irving and LeBron. The point guard, at the time of the Cleveland Cavaliers, was the one who scored the most, but it was still the wing who dictated how it would be done. Since coming to the Lakers, Davis has known how to perform this role.

What, perhaps, changes things a little for him is the fact that he will have to play many minutes as pivot. Although not to his liking, Frank Vogel prepared a group with just three players from the jug. So, at times, Davis will be forced to start matches in position, like in the finals against the Miami Heat, in the Orlando “bubble”.

the question mark

Russell Westbrook

Say what you like, but Russell Westbrook is still a star. Maybe he’s forced to adapt to the style of play and split the ball more at the Los Angeles Lakers, but he’s still a very important player. Okay, he’s not a great pitcher, but he knows how to organize the attack. You’re going to make a lot of attacking mistakes, of course. With the intensity that he acts, it is obvious that he will think one thing and do another, eventually.

Despite that, the Lakers now have someone who knows how to share offensive control with LeBron James. With control, Westbrook is, yes, a great player. The perfect fit may be lacking, because of the throw, but spaces will be created by the opponents and that is where he will be able to do his best. And worse, too.

What to expect from the Lakers in 2021/22?

Much was said that the Los Angeles Lakers hired an “asylum” to play, but it is important to say that the team went after punctual players. Did you need a guard with the ability to organize the team? Russell Westbrook has arrived. Did you need pitchers? Several guys arrived with close to 40% success in three points. Finally, the Lakers went after two experienced pivots. So, everything was well thought out. The preseason results are discouraging, but there were tests. Defeats will happen, obviously.

Some say that the Lakers, because of the pre-season, don’t fight for anything. However, it is important to emphasize that the cast has several individual values ​​and able to make the game flow. Of course, at certain times, the team will rotate, it will rest. For this reason, several talented athletes were hired for each position.

In the frame, Westbrook will command the team, with the participation of LeBron James. Shirt 0 arrives with the function of organizer, but will have space to create their own bid. Kendrick Nunn, formerly of Miami Heat, is more of a pitcher, but he also plays the role of playmaker. Although it’s been more rotated, Rajon Rondo is back to be the third point guard. Rondo, who had trouble shooting, has now become someone who can be trusted to make the move, with 35% or better in four of the last six seasons. Finally, in 2020-21, he got 40.4% right.

Wards and shipowners

After 17 seasons with at least 25 points per game, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA. Although he is no longer at his peak, James will be able to act more freely in the next campaign. In 2020-21, he converted 36.5% of three shots, the highest in three years, but hit 45.5% of the corners of the court.

Thinking about the pitches, the board went after several players with the capacity for such, such as Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore and Trevor Ariza. Despite Ariza starting the season injured, the Lakers will still have other parts available. It’s likely, therefore, that Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk and the bruised Talen Horton-Tucker are heavily used as guards and guards, sharing a lot of space.

There is a lot of anticipation on Horton-Tucker. Although he is young, he has grown in production and had been standing out in the pre-season, until he got hurt.

carboy

Carmelo Anthony appears as an option to play on the wing, but he will, preferably, be the substitute for Anthony Davis. The experienced player is looking for his first career title, after brilliant spells with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Although his time at the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets was not the best, Anthony rediscovered the pleasure of playing in the Portland Trail Blazers and took on the role of sixth man.

Davis will have the role of playing more like a pivot, although it is not his preference. The advantage, however, is that he will have to create spaces for other players, taking the opponent’s pivot out of the lane. Thus, the team is looser and more spaced for shots to the basket or long-distance shots. In contrast, with Davis far from the painted area, the team may be forced to risk even more than three. What was a problem in the last campaign could become a lethal weapon against opponents in 2021-22.

Rounding out the bottle are veterans Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan. With both, the team gains options to attack near the basket. Last year, Marc Gasol positioned himself far from the basket, while Montrezl Harrell and Andre Drummond sometimes “headbanged” with Davis. So Howard and Jordan are likely to be used without the pivot much of the time. Thus, Anthony becomes an option by spacing the court.

Jumper Brazil projection

Western Conference: 4th place

