forget the fall of Assaí; Sale of Extra is good for both parties (and may generate more dividends)

the sale of Extra fur Sugar Loaf Group (PCAR3) to assai (ASAI3) was considered a great goal by GPA. But what about the wholesale network: how is this move?

Assaí’s papers, which came to fall almost 6%, eased the fall and closed down 1.6%.

The operation divided analysts: while some questioned the amount paid by the 71 Extra stores, for R$ 5.1 billion, others claim that the purchase will provide gas for Assaí to continue its expansion.

According to the specialist of Activates Investments, Pedro Serra, the transaction promises significant gains for Assaí, which reinforces its store expansion plan throughout Brazil and guarantees the opening of stores more quickly.

“Furthermore, the operation will enable Assaí to enter strategic locations in the country, where the brand is not yet present”, he says.

In the view of analyst Pedro Gaudi, from Mirae Asset, the fall of Assaí and the soaring of Pão de Açúcar is natural, since, at first sight, it is an exchange of money from one pocket to another.

“But when the market looks ahead, it will see that the operation will be good for both”, he completes.

Fernando Siqueira, manager of Infinity Asset, says that the fall in shares was somewhat exaggerated.

“Obviously it is a risk to the extent that Assaí will be able to make this transaction profitable in the next few years, but the value was higher because not all Pão de Açúcar hypermarkets were purchased, only those that Assaí deemed interesting”, complete.

Rodrigo Crespi, market specialist at Investments Guide, also states that the stores purchased by Assaí are well located, and more importantly, without overlapping with the current properties.

“In addition, we expect a robust increase in Assaí’s sales. The negative reaction is much more related to governance problems, mainly due to minority shareholders”, he says.

the analysts of XP they claim, however, that Assaí has ​​a solid execution track record, while the transaction makes strategic sense.

“Therefore, we believe that investors should give the company the benefit of the doubt”, they complete.

XP also recalls that Extra stores total a sales area of ​​470 thousand m², with the average store having 6,600 m² and 600-700 parking spaces.

“We believe that larger stores should allow Assaí to offer a better experience, with a greater assortment of products and offers of some services (eg, butcher shop)”, he points out.

More dividends?

With the sale of Extra, GPA will gain a large cash boost, which should translate into a strong distribution of earnings to its shareholders, which in a way will help the Casino.

XP calculates that of the BRL 4 billion received by GPA, BRL 1.2 billion will be used to reinvest in the business, mainly in GPA’s expansion plans in Brazil and in the acceleration of digital initiatives, BRL 500 million will be paid in the form of dividends (6.7% yield) and the remainder will be used for deleveraging.

“We note that Extra Hiper has had a poor performance (EBITDA margin of ~3%), as it has lost share mainly to the Atacarejo format, with GPA putting a lot of effort into its recovery. With the transaction, the company will no longer operate the format and will concentrate its efforts on Pão de Açúcar”, he completes.