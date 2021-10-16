Former Boeing chief pilot indicted in 737 MAX crashes; victims’ families react





Former Boeing chief pilot Mark Forkner was indicted by the US Department of Justice on Thursday, October 14, on six counts for his actions, including lying during the certification process for the new aircraft. He is due to appear in Texas courtroom today, October 15, 2021.

Families of victims of accidents with the model have reacted to the accusation of the former Boeing safety executive, saying that the blame extends beyond a single person.

“Forkner is just a guy who went down. He and Boeing are responsible for everyone who died in the MAX accidents”, said Nadia Milleron, mother of Samya Rose Stumo, who died in the second fatal accident in March 2019. “The Boeing system rewarded short-term financial gain in terms of safety, and Mark Forkner was operating within that system. Prosecutors can and should find a number of other people who were also responsible for causing the accidents. Every family that lost someone in Max’s accident feels the same way: Boeing executives and board of directors need to go to jail.”

“Nobody realmind believes that Forkner was the only bad actor in this complex pressure for profits and the scheme to defraud the FAA”, said Michael Stumo, father of Samya Rose Stumo. “This shows that Boeing CEO David Calhoun and former board members will throw anyone under the bus to protect the C-Suite (chief executives).”

The Department of Justice has filed a criminal case against Boeing for killing 346 people in the two accidents, but settled the matter earlier this year in what is known as a Deferred Charge Settlement. At the time, Columbia law professor John Coffee called it “one of the worst deferred prosecution settlements I’ve ever seen”.

Boeing did not have to plead guilty to any of the charges, and no Boeing executive was charged. Boeing’s leading defense law firm is Kirkland & Ellis. Erin Nealy Cox, the lead prosecutor in the Boeing case, left the Department of Justice earlier this year and soon thereafter joined Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in its Dallas office.





Paul Njoroge of Toronto, Canada, who lost his entire family in the ET-302 crash, said: “The actions of Mark Forkner and Boeing regarding the certification, production and market launch of the 737 MAX resulted in the deaths of 346 people: among them my wife, mother and our three children. Due to corporate customs and practices, Mark Forkner did not act alone. Boeing directors must have been behind the rush to produce the 737 MAX, bring it to market, project higher earnings and earnings, cheer up Wall Street and, in doing so, drive Boeing shares up.“.

“The federal grand jury must follow a thorough fact-finding process, indict others, especially Boeing’s senior management, and then hold them criminally responsible for the deaths of my wife, our three children, my mother-in-law, and 341 others. We had congressional and Senate hearings, in which former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg and Chief Engineer John Hamilton refused to answer basic questions. I hope that Mark Forkner’s indictment brings to light the extent of negligence, withholding information and arrogance within Boeing that led to the two accidents. The public deserves to know. There will never be justice for me for the death of my family, but there will be justice for the public if Mark Forkner and others at Boeing receive maximum prison terms.”, said Njoroge.

“The former Boeing chief pilot’s indictment today of deceiving federal authorities about the 737 MAX is a corporate breach”, said Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Firms in Chicago and lead adviser in the consolidated litigation against Boeing in the fall of the 737 MAX in Ethiopia in 2019. “The tragic loss of 157 lives could have been avoided if Mark Forkner had spoken, but he certainly didn’t act alone.”

