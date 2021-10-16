Former CNMP advisers take a stand against PEC da Revenge

× Photo: Disclosure/National Council of the Public Ministry

a group of 19 former CNMP board members (National Council of the Public Ministry) released a letter this Friday (15th) against the Revenge PEC, which increases political influence over the collegiate.

In the demonstration, the former councilors cite data that indicate that the council judged twice as many disciplinary proceedings compared to the CNJ (National Council of Justice).

The Vingança PEC changes the composition of the CNMP, but maintains that of the CNJ. According to the signatories of the note released this Friday, the organs should work in an analogous way..

According to the data presented, the CNMP established 237 administrative disciplinary proceedings against members of the Public Ministry, while the CNJ instituted 140, despite having 28% fewer prosecutors and prosecutors than magistrates.

“On the contrary, the initiative under discussion has the power toannihilate the functional independence of the members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, an essential guarantee that was provided for in the Magna Carta not in its own name, in favor of its members, but for the benefit of society, this is the real recipient of all the actions of the MP.”

The letter is signed by former board members Alessandro Assad, Cláudia Chagas, Cláudio Barros Silva, Cláudio Henrique Portela, Dermeval Farias Gomes Filho, Diaulas Ribeiro, Fábio Stica, Fábio George, Gaspar Viegas, Ivana Santos, Janice Ascari, Jeferson Coelho, Lauro Nogueira , Marcelo Carvalho, Mario Bonsaglia, Nicolao Dino, Otávio Lopes, Sandra Simon and Sandro José Neis.