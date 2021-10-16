Formula 1 announces 2022 calendar without China GP and new race record – Sports

THE Formula 1 will set a new record for the number of stages in the 2022 season. This Friday, the category announced the calendar for next year with 23 races, including the Miami GP and not counting the Chinese GP. The Brazilian stage, the São Paulo GP, is scheduled for the 13th of November, at the Autodromo de Interlagos.

The 2022 season will mark a record 23 races, one more than this year, which was until then the biggest calendar in the competition’s history. As the next calendar will not have a GP in China, the organization paves the way for an even longer season in 2024, with the eventual return of the Chinese competition.

According to a statement from Formula 1, China will be out in 2022 because of “current conditions of the pandemic”. “But it will be added back to the calendar as soon as conditions permit.” In this way, the Chinese race is absent from competition for two consecutive years: 2020 and 2021.

The biggest news in 2022 will be the Miami debut on May 8th. The circuit will still need to be approved by the International Automobile Federation (FIA). The United States will have two races, as they already have the race in Austin, on October 23rd. Italy will also have two races, in Imola (Emilia Romagna GP) and Monza (Italian GP).

This Friday, the minister of Foreign Affairs of the European country, Luigi Di Maio, confirmed that the GP held in Imola will remain in the championship until 2025. The traditional Italian GP, ​​played in Monza, has a contract for this same period.

In 2022, the Imola GP will be disputed in April again at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, a circuit named in honor of the founder of the Ferrari and to your child. A famous stage for F-1, Imola has hosted races in the category since the 1960s. The venue has hosted the Italian GP and the San Marino GP. As of 2020, the stage was renamed the Emilia-Romagna GP, a name also used in the current season.

Brazil is still on the calendar, but with the wrong name. Starting this year, the race will be called the São Paulo GP. In the statement released by F-1, appears GP of Brazil. The race in Interlagos is scheduled for November 13th, again close to the 15th holiday. This year, the date was even changed to be close to the 15th – it will be played on the 14th.

The calendar will open on March 20 in Bahrain. Used to opening the season, Australia will host the third stage of the year, on April 10th. The championship will end on November 20, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. There are plans for two triple rounds, that is, three tests in three consecutive weekends, which usually receive criticism from the teams for the strong wear and tear of travel.

These tougher sequences will be between the Belgian, Dutch and Italian GPs on the 28th of August, 4th and 11th of September. And also between the GPs of Russia, Singapore and Japan on September 25th, October 2nd and 9th. The calendar has yet to be approved by the FIA ​​World Council.

Check out the Formula 1 calendar for 2022 below:

March 20 – Bahrain GP

March 27 – Saudi Arabia GP

April 10 – Australia GP

April 24 – Emilia Romagna GP (Italy)

May 8 – Miami GP

May 22 – Spanish GP

May 29 – Monaco GP

June 12 – Azerbaijan GP

June 19 – Canadian GP

July 3rd – England GP

July 10 – Austria GP

July 24th – French GP

July 31 – Hungarian GP

August 28 – Belgium GP

September 4th – Netherlands GP

September 11th – Italian GP

September 25 – Russian GP

October 2 – Singapore GP

October 9th – Japan GP

October 23 – US GP

October 30 – Mexico GP

November 13 – São Paulo GP

November 20th – Abu Dhabi GP