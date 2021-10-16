Founder of Lojas Colombo, Adelino Colombo dies at the age of 90

The businessman and founder of Lojas Colombo, Adelino Colombo, died today, at the age of 90. The chain is one of the largest furniture and home appliance retailers in the country.

Adelino was admitted to Hospital São Francisco, in the Santa Casa complex, in Porto Alegre, and died of natural causes, according to a statement made by the company on social networks. He leaves behind his wife, Ruth Colombo, four children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

born in new Milano (RS), in 1930, the businessman founded the company 61 years ago. The first store was opened in the city of Farroupilha (RS).

Currently, Lojas Colombo is the largest household appliance and furniture chain in the South region and the 10th in the country. There are 305 stores and more than 4,000 employees.

“Seu Adelino, as he was affectionately called, worked until his last days, attending appointments, as chairman of the company’s Board of Directors”, says the company, in a note on social networks, noting that the history of Lojas Colombo merges with Adelino’s biography.

In addition to the furniture and home appliance chain, Adelino also opened other businesses. The companies Crediare are part of Grupo Colombo; ColomboCred, specializing in loans; Columbus Motors; Columbus Consortia; Columbus House Pet; Furniture Fair; and Colombo Tech, a national retail software solutions developer.