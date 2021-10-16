Friday, October 15th | Summary of the day

Covid’s CPI must ask for the indictment of Bolsonaro, sons, ministers and former ministers. explosion in mosque in Afghanistan leaves more than 30 dead. Raising disclosed in this Teacher’s Day shows average salary in private education. the exciting farewell to César Tralli of SP1 before going to Jornal Hoje. It’s the MG’s fiance who danced (very well) to Justin Timberlake’s music and won praise from the pop star.

1 of 1 President Jair Bolsonaro during a visit to the Sanctuary of Aparecida, SP, on October 12, 2021 — Photo: Carla Carniel/Reuters President Jair Bolsonaro during a visit to the Sanctuary of Aparecida, SP, on October 12, 2021 — Photo: Carla Carniel/Reuters

THE TV Globo found that Covid’s final CPI report should call for the indictment of Bolsonaro for 11 counts in carrying out the coronavirus pandemic. Ministers, former ministers and the president’s children must also be held accountable. In almost six months of work, the commission questioned 59 people. The report should be read next Tuesday (19), and the vote is expected to take place on Wednesday (20). If approved by a majority of the CPI senators, the report will be sent to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), which will have the task of conducting investigations into those indicted with privileged jurisdiction, in the case of Bolsonaro, ministers and other parliamentarians.

See all names and charges that should be in the CPI report

Afghan mosque explosion

A massive explosion left more than 30 dead and 50 injured in a Shiite mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second largest city. The attack took place during Friday noon prayer, a day of rest for Muslims and a time when many people gather to pray. The attack came seven days after another explosion left more than 100 dead at a Shiite mosque in Kunduz, in the northeast of the country. At the time, the Islamic State assumed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

Teacher’s Day 👩🏿‍🏫👨🏾‍🏫👩🏽‍🎓👨🏼‍🏫👩🏻‍🏫

This October 15, Teacher’s Day, the g1 published a ranking with the average salary of private education in each state in Brazil. The survey carried out by the Catho platform points out that the average remuneration varies from R$1.7 thousand to R$5 thousand. The highest figures were registered in the Federal District (R$ 5,167.64), in Pará (R$ 4,341.34) and in Maranhão (R$ 4,223.44). Rio Grande do Norte, on the other hand, offers the lowest remuneration (R$ 1,798.51, on average). See the complete list.

😍 ‘I dedicated myself body and soul. It’s a pride to see him graduate from college’, says teacher of young people with Down syndrome

violence against women

Harassment and sexual harassment are the main causes of insecurity for women who move around Brazilian cities. A survey conducted by the Locomotiva and Patrícia Galvão institutes with support from Uber and UN Women points out. The survey heard more than two thousand people from across the country, between July 30 and August 10, and concluded that the female audience is the most vulnerable group, followed by LGBTQIA+, black, low-income and disabled people. Seven out of ten interviewees said they had already received insistent looks and inconvenient lines. And 36% said they had gone through episodes of harassment and/or sexual harassment – ​​this percentage is higher than that of victims of assault, theft and/or lightning kidnapping.

This Friday was the last day of the presenter César Tralli at SP1. In farewell, the journalist was moved when talking about the news that was part of his life for ten years. Tralli cried and was applauded by the team (watch here). Now, he goes on vacation and, as soon as he returns, he takes over the bench at the Newspaper Today in place of Maju Coutinho, who will present the Fantastic next to Poliana Abritta. already the SP1 stays with Alan Severiano ahead.

🌡️ World leaders from 200 countries will meet in Scotland from 31 October to 12 November to discuss commitments to control climate change. COP 26 (UN Conference on Climate Change) aims to present plans to cut emissions by 2030. Understand why this meeting will be so important.

16.86%. This is the percentage of average water storage in hydroelectric reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest, which account for more than half of the country’s energy generation potential. It is the lowest index for this time of year since 2000, when the historical series of the National Electric System Operator (ONS) began.