Fuel price gap reaches 17%, importers point out

While consumers are unhappy with rising fuel prices, they could rise further in the coming weeks. The values ​​practiced by Petrobras in the refineries would be lagged, on average, 13% for gasoline and 17% for diesel oil. The conclusion is a survey by the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom).

In terms of values, the difference would be R$0.42 for a liter of gasoline and R$0.60 for diesel oil. The calculation was made based on the Import Parity Price (PPI) criteria. These cents represent the difference between the price charged on the international market, where Brazil buys the two fuels, and those charged by the state-owned company at the domestic level.

Despite Brazil being the seventh largest producer and exporter of oil in the world, the national refining park does not produce enough fuel to supply the domestic market: it lacks, on average, 15% of gasoline and between 25% and 30% of diesel .

The difference between domestic production and domestic demand is acquired abroad. However, the impossibility of buying the most expensive product outside the country and selling at the prices practiced on the domestic market has meant that companies import less fuel, points out Sérgio Araújo, chief executive of Abicom.

“We may have a commitment to supply in Brazil. The latest data we have is for August, when 83% of imported gasoline was brought by Brazil by Petrobras. Private distributors and importers were left with only 17% of the total. Petrobras has been importing a lot because it is charging prices below parity and has no way of meeting the demand, but it needs to guarantee supply,” says Araújo.

On Friday (8), Petrobras announced new increases in fuel prices, charged at refineries. The liter of gasoline went from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98, after 58 days of the previous adjustment. In the year, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the product has already risen 36%. Diesel oil, which has not increased this time, has risen 37% since January 1st.

Researcher at the Center for Studies and Regulation and Infrastructure (FGV/Ceri), Diogo Lisbona understands that Petrobras has respected the PPI, but recognizes that there is a gap in prices, and that the market has found it difficult to establish a point of balance.

“There is still a lag, we have two pressures, the exchange rate and the international price. Petrobras has been following this movement, but it is a delicate situation, because fuels are on the rise, there is demand, and inflation is high. It is difficult to establish an ideal transfer and there is no way to transmit all the volatility to the consumer, with daily or weekly increases”, says Lisbona.

For the president of Abicom, a compensation policy to mitigate the effects of high fuel prices should not be made by Petrobras, but by the federal government, if it understands that to be the case.

“Commodities have international prices and suffer from the exchange rate effect, fuels are just the most visible point, but this also happens with meat, for example. Petrobras is a company, and a listed company. It should not interfere with prices, this should be thought of by the government, perhaps through a fund created with resources from excess royalties, destined for specific sectors, such as truck drivers, for example”, he says.

Doctor in administration from the University of Bordeaux, in France, and dean of postgraduate studies at Ibmec, Samuel Barros, explains that an alternative to generate the least possible impact on the final consumer would be the incentive of the federal and state governments to reduce taxes , such as ICMS.

The Chamber of Deputies approved, this Wednesday night (13), a bill that provides for a change in the calculation basis of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). The value of the tax on diesel oil, hydrated ethanol and gasoline will be fixed. There is still a lack of analysis of five highlights before the project is sent to a vote in the Federal Senate.

The bill provides that the tax price will be calculated based on fixed values ​​defined in the state law and that, for the calculation of the tax collection, the average value of the liter in the two previous years will be taken into account. Also according to the matter, the rates “will be set annually and will remain in force for one year from the date of its publication”

The estimate of the deputies is that the changes in legislation should lead to a reduction in the final price charged to the consumer of, on average, 8% for regular gasoline, 7% for hydrated ethanol and 3.7% for diesel B.

In an interview with CNN Radio, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), once again defended the approval of the project and stated that the ICMS “is the villain of history” of the increase in fuel prices. Currently, the tax collection varies according to the price of fuel, with a recalculation whenever prices rise. If the project goes into effect, the calculation made today in relation to the variation of the last 15 days will be based on an average of the last 24 months.

In a statement, Petrobras stated that the prices charged for gasoline and diesel seek to align with the value of products in the global market and that, at the same time, the company avoids the immediate transfer to domestic prices.

Last Friday, the IBGE released the IPCA-15, considered the preview of official inflation. The indicator was 1.14% in September, compared to August. It was the highest level for the ninth month since 1994, when the Real Plan was implemented. In the 12-month accumulated, it surpassed the double digits: it is at 10.05%. Gasoline, with 5.9%, was the item that weighed most, followed by electricity (4.92%).

Petrobras Note in full

The gasoline and diesel prices charged by Petrobras seek to align with the value of products in the global market, while avoiding the immediate transfer to internal prices of external volatility caused by economic events. Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with international markets, which can be proven by the continuity of gasoline and diesel imports by various agents, distributors and trading companies.

Regarding Abicom’s statements, it is worth noting that the effective import costs vary from agent to agent, depending on characteristics such as, for example, access to logistical infrastructure and the scale of operation. For this reason, Abicom’s statements should be viewed with caution, as they represent only a part of the import competitors.