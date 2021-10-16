Fujifilm Launches Polaroid Size Mobile Photo Printer | Printers

Fujifilm announced this Wednesday (13th) the launch of its new mobile photo printer, Instax Link Wide. The device allows you to print images that resemble those taken in Polaroid, with twice the size compared to Mini Link. The equipment also gained new modes that promise better quality photos. The Bluetooth printer was launched with a price of US$149, about R$830 in direct conversion. There is no forecast of arrival in Brazil yet.

The images from the new printer are 6.2 x 9.9 cm in dimensions, with a resolution of 12.5 pixel/mm (318 dpi) and more content in the frame. Files with 800 x 1260 pixels in JPEG, PNG, HEIF and DNG formats are supported. The cartridge with Wide format film allows you to print up to 10 images and is sold separately by the brand.

New Instax Link Wide printer has square format

It is possible to choose the printing of images between the two available modes, with “instax-Natural” making the natural colors of the image evident, while “instax-Rich” accentuates the colors. To be able to connect the printer to the smartphone and print it is necessary to download the instax Link WIDE app, available for Android and iPhone (iOS).

The app allows the user to edit the images with filters, add digital stickers, collages and QR codes with links to websites, location, hidden messages or voice. It is also possible to print photos taken directly from Fujifilm X-S10, the brand’s mirrorless camera.

Instax Link Wide printer comes with a support that allows it to be positioned vertically

The Instax Link Wide has the autonomy to print up to 100 images on a single charge. Its lithium ion battery is powered via a micro USB cable, which is included in the box, and can take up to 120 minutes to fully recharge. The printer has a frame size of 13.9 × 12.7 × 3.3 cm and is available in white and black. A support stand and a safety strap are also included with the device as accessories.

As there is no forecast for the arrival of the new model in Brazil, at the moment it is only possible to find in the market the Mini Link printer, which has offers starting at R$ 548. The Instax Fujifilm Wide 300 instant camera is sold in the Brazilian market as an option of larger images, being sold for around R$954. The film package in the Wide model, in turn, is found for figures starting from R$260 with 20 units.

With information from instax

