Galax releases LEGO-compatible DDR5 memories

Manufacturer extends its portfolio of gamer products making them compatible with snap-in pieces too

In recent years, the customization of “Gamer” computers has become a rage, with more and more hardware being released seeking to offer, in addition to gaming performance, a differentiated look, while some prefer RGB in every available peripheral, others seek a more “clean”, choosing to leave the LEDs off or purchasing hardware without them.

With that in mind, Taiwanese computer hardware maker GALAX announced a line of DDR5 memories with sockets compatible with LEGO pieces, and of course, for maximum performance, RGB.

The new memories, available in red and blue, will feature a “line” of LEGO-compatible sockets, as shown in the images:

The memories will come in kits in a 2x16GB configuration, and in the future the brand intends to launch 2x8GB and 2x32GB kits. The memories will follow the JEDEC standard for frequencies, of 4800 MT/s, not mentioned about kits with factory overclocking. Pricing and availability information has not yet been announced. But it is speculated that they will be released in parallel with the 12th Generation Intel Core processor line, called Alder Lake.



Video card also with LEGO

It is not the first time that GALAX has launched hardware compatible with LEGO, last year the brand launched a version of the RTX 3090, from the GALAX GAMER line, with triple fans system and less “aggressive” aspect, using black, red and blue colors , referring a little to the Nintendo Switch. The board has LEGO sockets on its top, which can be used to place an action figure, and any other compatible piece.

GALAX intends in the future to expand its line of “LEGO hardware”, who knows, maybe we can see in the future an SSD, a power supply or a case compatible with the parts.

And you noble user, comment, what do you think of this level of customization in the appearance of your hardware? Also, what have you done the most unusual for your setup to be perfect in your eyes?

