Gale hit 18 cities in MS and municipalities still have damage | Mato Grosso do Sul

A previous survey by the State Civil Defense shows that at least 18 municipalities in Mato Grosso do Sul were hit by this Friday’s gale (15). Cities reported windstorms, falling trees and landslides.

According to the coordinator, Lieutenant Colonel Fábio Catarinelli, the city halls of Itaquiraí, Japorã and Sidrolândia are studying to decree an emergency situation, a decision already taken in the municipality of Dourados.

Residents are frightened by dust storm in Dourados

“As determined by Governor Reinaldo Azambuja, we are giving all the technical support to the municipalities and we are going to follow up”, emphasizes Catarinelli.

1 of 1 Residents of various regions of Campo Grande registered a dust cloud. — Photo: Social networks Residents of various regions of Campo Grande registered a dust cloud. — Photo: Social networks

The survey is still partial because the Civil Defense reinforces the storm alert made by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) which runs until 11 am this Saturday and may be extended.

“We may have other events yet and the survey phase involves the Fire Department, municipal secretariats for the Environment, Works and even the electricity concessionaire”, explains the coordinator of the State Civil Defense.

The cities most affected were:

Anastasius

Aquidauana

Nice view

Large field

Corumba

gold

Glory of Goldens

Itaquiraí

japan

Navirai

Nioak

New Andradina

New South Horizon

Miranda

Porto Murtinho

bright river

Sydney

three ponds

Also according to the State Civil Defense, the situation is one of damage assessment in municipalities.

In Campo Grande, the work of the Civil Defense, firefighters and Semadur (Municipal Environment and Urban Development) was direct from the afternoon until 1:00 in the morning. “We kept clearing a tree in Mato Grosso that hit a Corolla and the wall of a residence and even fell on the wires”, comments the municipal coordinator of Civil Defense and Protection, Major Pedro Centurião Filho.

Sandstorm accompanied by rain leave wreckage across the capital

There were at least 150 tree falls that required the work of the firefighters, Civil Defense and Semadur teams. “We went to all sides and helped each other”, completes Centurion.

The work was already resumed this Saturday morning and the priority is being clearing the roads with a large flow of traffic.

The Civil Defense also has homes that were hit by trees on the agenda. There is still no Civil Defense balance in the municipality because the wind also affected communication, also interrupting the telephony.

Yesterday’s situation caught the attention of even those who are used to dealing with rain. “We know in this rainy period there are some emergency situations, but there has never been something so intense”.

Energisa says that the situation is unprecedented in almost eight years of the concession. The system registered more than 5,300 service requests, which is equivalent to 20 times more occurrences compared to October last year, the beginning of the last rainy season in the region.

From the 13th to the 15th of October, 1.4 million lightning strikes were recorded.

In a note, the energy concessionaire explained that it has intensified the contingency plan and that it is waiting for a reinforcement team of more than 60 people to arrive in Campo Grande today. The teams come from Acre, Rondônia, Paraíba, Sergipe and São Paulo.