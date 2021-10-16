Gale spreads trail of destruction in MS – Capital

In Campo Grande 154 trees fell by the force of the winds; 4 thousand properties are without power in the state

A sandstorm brought by winds of almost 100 kilometers per hour left a trail of destruction throughout Mato Grosso do Sul. The storm, which took everyone by surprise, was followed by rain and hail in several neighborhoods of Campo Grande , was registered in practically all the cities of the State.

4,000 properties were affected by the lack of energy, causing congestion in all of Energisa’s communication lines, which has no forecast on how long it will take to regularize the general supply. Mato Grosso do Sul had been harshly punished since Wednesday by electrical discharges estimated at 1.1 million by the energy company, in addition to heavy rains and storms with winds.

In Aquidauana, gale causes widespread damage

Falling trees, energy, reduced water supply, in addition to material damage are part of an accounting that the State will take to close. In Campo Grande alone, before the end of the afternoon, the balance indicated that at least 150 trees had fallen on cars, houses and in the streets.

Without power, the traffic lights in the Capital broke down and traffic became a generalized chaos. On Avenida Afonso Pena alone, one of the city’s main thoroughfares, four trees interrupted traffic in the center-neighbourhood. A gigantic tree fell on a vehicle parked on Avenida Bandeirantes with a young woman inside and waiting for her mother to get out of shopping. The Fire Department had to be called to do the rescue.

Tree falls on vehicle and teenager is trapped for half an hour waiting for help

The Municipality of Campo Grande provided the telephone number 156 to answer the occurrences. In an interview, Mayor Marquinhos Trad called the storm “the worst storm in 100 years” in the city.

In the capital, the Santa Casa and El Kadri hospitals needed to activate generators so as not to leave patients without care or treatment. The storm that hit Campo Grande this Friday afternoon (15) also caused damage to the drive-thru at Ayrton Senna Park, which is one of the vaccination centers against covid-19. Despite the gale, the immunization was not interrupted.

Gust of wind rips off store coverage in Campo Grande

At Detran, the gusts of wind brought down the coverage of the inspection sector of the agency. The same thing happened at a car dealership – the winds ripped the roof off and hit at least four vehicles parked on the street.

In Campo Grande 154 trees were uprooted by the winds; in Dourados there are about 120

Inland – Losses similar to those in the Capital were registered in the most diverse regions of the State. In Ponta Porã, in the South region, since the beginning of the afternoon a strong gale has roiled houses, knocked down trees and shop fronts, putting the city on orange alert by Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology).

The same happened in Dourados, a nearby town. The Fire Department alone received at least 120 calls just for falling trees at various points, leading the City to declare a state of emergency.

In Corumbá, a city in the Pantanal on the border with Bolivia, a boat wrecked on the Paraguay River with 21 people, involving teams of divers and firefighters’ rescue teams in the search for 7 missing people.