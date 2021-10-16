“GDP preview”, IBC-Br falls 0.15% compared to July and rises almost 4% in 12 months | Brazil

The Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) dropped 0.15% in August, in a seasonally adjusted comparison with July, as disclosed this Friday by the monetary authority. In July, the indicator increased by 0.23% (data revised upwards of 0.6%).

The result for August came below the median of estimates collected by the Value Date, down 0.1%. Estimates ranged from a fall of 0.99% to a rise of 0.2%.

Compared to August last year, in turn, there was an increase of 4.74%.

In the 12-month period up to August, the IBC-Br rose 3.99%. Due to constant revisions, the indicator accumulated in 12 months is more stable than the monthly measurement.

In turn, in the year to August, compared to the same period in 2020, the index rose 6.41%.

Finally, in the quarterly moving average, used to capture trends, the IBC-Br rose 0.1% compared to the three months ended in July.

The behavior of the indicator in August was influenced by declines of 0.7% in industrial production and 3.1% in retail sales (2.5% decrease in broad retail, which includes sales of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and parts and building material). In services, there was an increase of 0.5%.

The IBC-Br has a different calculation methodology from the national accounts calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).