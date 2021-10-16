GeForce Now bars new users for high demand after few hours in Brazil | Games

GeForce Now has barely arrived in Brazil and has already had the subscription of new users interrupted. The platform, the result of a partnership between Nvidia and ABYA, would have had the servers overloaded by the high demand of players, leading to a pause in registrations indefinitely. The service’s official account has posted a Twitter post notifying players of the issue.

Blocking involves new accounts and exists precisely to ensure use by those who already have a plan. O TechAll contacted Nvidia and ABYA to understand the situation, but still no response. It is worth remembering that GeForce Now is a subscription service to play more than 800 games on mobile and PC via the cloud, that is, it does not require powerful hardware to deliver good results.

“We knew GeForce Now Powered by ABYA would be popular, but the HUGE and unexpected response to our release created an overload. from the official profile of the service.

At the moment, when trying to create a new account on GeForce Now, whether it’s the paid options or the free subscription, the site returns an error that says “Oops! We had a problem processing your order”. In other cases the profile appears to be created, but sends the user back to the registration screen, without finishing the process.

On social networks, it is possible to find reports of registered players who are facing problems with the platform. Login error, delay in loading games, and abrupt drops during game sessions are among the most common errors.

Similar to the Xbox Cloud Gaming model, where gamers can access and play games remotely, GeForce Now promises a library of over 800 titles, which can run directly on computers (Windows and Mac), Android phones, Shield TV and even even Internet browsers.

Paid subscriptions cost R$44.99 per month or R$242.99 for six months (out of R$40.50 per month), and give priority to the charging queues, in addition to having the Ray Tracing function activated. There is also a free option, where players can play Now titles in sessions of up to 30 minutes (in paid plans the limit is 6 hours).

ABYA promises to publish notifications about the status of the service as soon as it is possible to re-register at GeForce Now. It is worth noting that, in addition to Brazil, other countries in Latin America were affected by the same problem.