Giorgio Parisi, Nobel laureate in physics in love with forró and Guimarães Rosa | Science

Born in Rome, physicist Giorgio Parisi is a typical university professor of the old days: messy hair, a somewhat chaotic table and a genuine curiosity in the other, especially if the other comes from a culture like Brazil, a country in which he has immense admiration because of the forró dance style, and by writers like João Guimarães Rosa.

At 73, Parisi has just won the Nobel Prize in physics alongside two scientists specializing in climate, the American of Japanese origin Syukuro Manabe, aged 90, and the German Klaus Hasselmann, aged 89.

In addition to a gold medal, half of the €986,000 prize — about R$6.2 million — will go to the Italian, while the rest will be shared between Manebe and Hasselmann.

“I never expected to be awarded along with two climatic. The Nobel shows that physics and climate are two different things, but that there is any relationship between the two,” stated Parisi in a video interview to BBC News Brasil. “Planet Earth is a complex system, perhaps much more complex than we know, precisely because it contemplates everything within itself. The entire development of the world, the ecological systems, is a complex system”.

Complex systems and atmospheric chaos have been Parisi’s research subjects since the late 1970s. Decades of study and some discoveries earned the scientist the Nobel, as indicated by the Swedish academy. “There’s nothing more fascinating than finding order out of chaos,” he says.

Italy has so far totaled 21 Nobel Prizes, counting all areas — Parisi was the sixth Italian physicist awarded the distinction, which demonstrates the strength of the discipline in the country. A professor at the Sapienza University in Rome, he is vice president — after serving as president for a few years — of the Academia Nacional dei Lincei, which has existed since the early 17th century and is responsible for promoting science, and a researcher at the National Institute of Nuclear Physics of Rome. Italy.

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 goes to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi

Interested in Brazil, a country he has never set foot in, Giorgio Parisi laments the situation of the pandemic, the government of Jair Bolsonaro and the recurrent news about the increase in poverty.

Read the main excerpts from the interview:

BBC News Brasil – The academy awarded Mr. with the Nobel because of “the discovery of the interaction between disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from the atomic level to the planetary scale”. How is this explained?

Giorgio Parisi – The first thing to understand is that, in nature, there are complex systems. The world, and we ourselves, are surrounded by these systems. (…)

If you take a dog, for example, you can tell me something about him: what he is doing at that moment, if he eats, if he plays, if he sleeps. He could be doing so much. Then, by external intervention, it can change completely: someone makes a noise and this dog gets scared and starts jumping. The complex system shows that a dog, which I’m describing at the behavioral level, is made up of so many things, cells, organs like the liver and brain, and those organs can be sick, some have thousands of cell phones. These are systems that cause a ripple effect.

BBC News Brasil – In other words, it can be anything, with several implications.

Parisi – A salt crystal is not a complex system. Or a glass of water, as they are all made of the same atom. But almost everything we have around us is a complex system. The point is that physics, for a long time, was concerned with studying the infinitely small, small things, atoms or other substances. Then she looked at infinity, the stars, the galaxies, the universe, the cosmic scale.

The other frontier of physics is complex systems, but we are still far from having understood everything. That’s why the Nobel was awarded to me, because the job I’ve been doing since the late 1970s is to put these complex systems into physics.

Physics is very different from other disciplines: physics tries to simplify the world, or to study it in a simplified way.

An example: Galileo Galilei, when he began to study the movement of cannon bombs falling on Pisa, neglected the effect of atmospheric friction. There was a simplified way. The great success of physics since Galileo has been to make great simplifications and then remove them. Fifty, a hundred years after Galileo, physics began to take into account bodies moving through the atmosphere through friction.

Studying complex systems is difficult precisely because it is not simple. If you simplify a complex system, it becomes simple, it is no longer complex. I started doing studies on complex systems, but several other researchers also promoted and dedicated themselves to these studies.

BBC News Brasil – What is the relationship between the complex system and the climate? This was mentioned in the Nobel Prize.

Parisi – I try to guess. Planet Earth is a complex system, perhaps much more complex than we know, precisely because it contemplates everything within itself. Weather is not an easy thing. The great glaciations of the earth, in the past, are events in which the temperature of the earth drops suddenly, changing from a situation of heat to a situation of intense cold. This is because the Earth, however, can be essentially in two different states, cold or heat. There can be several situations.

I did studies on glaciations. The basic idea of ​​the award’s motivation, of putting myself together with two climatic people, shows that physics and climate are two different things, but that there is some relationship between the two. I must say that I never expected to be awarded along with the climatic.

The complex look at the universe reaches the planetary scale. The entire development of the world, the ecological systems, is a complex system, one within the other. Then there is a quantitative study of the planet which, in another idea, is based on climatology, of characters who built the first detailed models of the planet’s climate, dividing it into bands. They wanted to reward an innovation that unites seemingly different things.

One key thing is that much of the carbon dioxide that is emitted from human activity is absorbed by the ocean, but by what part of the ocean? Going to the cold or warm part of the ocean? These are fundamental problems for current research. Entering these details, the mixture of waters that go to the surface, or to the depths of the seas, is something of enormous complexity.

Nobel Prize in Physics Goes to Discoveries That Help Understand Global Warming

BBC News Brazil – Mr. said he deals with chaos. Is it the chaos of complex systems or is there something bigger, almost philosophical?

Parisi – Chaos in the sense of unpredictability. The movement of the Earth relative to the Moon, or relative to the Sun, is a completely certain movement. We can make predictions about the next eclipse with great accuracy. We know that scientists in the past knew how to do this very well.

The idea of ​​chaos, at least from a scientific point of view, are movements that are not easily predictable. If we forecast the weather in two, three days, we can get it right with great probability. In 20 days, for example, it’s not an easy task, we usually don’t get it right. It is something that moves unpredictably within a certain scale. This, in the atmosphere, we call a chaotic system.

There is nothing more fascinating than finding order in chaos. From particles to neural systems, to the components that make up a piece of glass, there are systems whose rules are all yet to be discovered and my job is to try to find them.

The word chaos entered physics in the 1960s. The best example is a pool table. It’s a classic example of the chaotic system. On the first and second play, you can predict where the ball will be parked in successive plays. But after the third and fourth move, and so on, it becomes unpredictable.

Evidently the word chaos is suggestive. In many environments it has another meaning. But, from a technical and scientific point of view, it is this unpredictability that is not absolute. We cannot forecast the weather over such a long distance, but we are convinced that next year it will not snow in Manaus. Or we know, for example, that in summer it will be hotter than in winter.

BBC News Brazil – The Italian School of Physics is recognized worldwide, along with other colleagues who have already been awarded the Nobel Prize. What makes it such a remarkable school?

Parisi – To have good physicists, you have to have good physics students. And to have good students in physics, it’s necessary for good students to enroll in physics.

Italy had in the past great physicists, such as Edoardo Amaldi (1908-1989), who made a very important dialogue between physics and politics. For years, physics was one of the disciplines best financed by the Italian State, which allowed the studies and experiments necessary for its development.

And we also had a lot of capable people, foreigners, who came to Italy in World War I (1914-18), and later after World War II (1939-45), who brought a lot of innovation. One of them was the Russian Gleb Wataghin (1899-1986), who was also a professor at the University of São Paulo. It was a luxury to have Wataghin here. He returned to Italy after the war, after the period in Brazil. He was fundamental to Italian physics, and he still had a lot of international knowledge. The country ended up creating a favorable environment for the study of physics.

BBC News Brazil – Mr. is a respectable forró dancer. How did this relationship with Brazilian culture start?

Parisi – For a while, until 2004 or 2005, the last thing that interested me in the world was dancing. But I approached it casually, in a gym I attended, from the Greek dances. It’s hard to say that, but I can decently dance a series of Greek balls, folk dances. Greece is very rich, it is a country with hundreds of different dances.

Then I happened to come across an advertisement to learn university forró here near the university (Sapienza, Rome). I didn’t understand anything, I thought it was a forró lesson for university students and professors. Nobody really knows about things…

Then I learned it was a forró style (laughs). And I was very interested. It’s a very friendly environment. It’s not just a creative dance, but people’s common sense of going to class creates a very pleasant atmosphere. Dance is a social event.

BBC News Brasil – What kind of forró attracts you the most?

Parisi – I know the difference between the forró pé de serra and the university forró. The bait, when I got to know the style, was the university forró, but soon after we started dancing the foot of the mountain, which is quite different. I know that the so-called electronic forró is in fashion, but it is not successful in Italy. I know something about Brazilian music and culture. I like the traditional style more, like the songs by Luiz Gonzaga.

BBC News Brazil – Mr. have you ever visited Brazil?

Parisi – Unfortunately not yet, I need to meet him. I was once with my family, in 2009. But just before I left, there was that terrible accident with an Air France plane that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. My family was scared and we gave up on the trip. I was very sorry. I should go to Minas Gerais. I read Grande Serão: Veredas, by Guimarães Rosa, a beautiful book. I really wanted to go to Minas Gerais, the backlands described in the book. This is one of the best books of the 20th century, a book that was well known in Italy fifty years ago, but in recent years it has been fading away, people don’t know it anymore, which is a shame. I hope it’s still a book read in Brazil.

BBC News Brazil – Mr. Are you following the Brazilian news?