Globo Repórter tells stories of people who conquered fame | Globo reporter

O Globo reporter this Friday (15) investigated the paths of fame. Why she fascinates and messes with so many people’s heads. In the program, past and present celebrities for what it’s like to deal with the loss of privacy, the demand from fans and the pitfalls of fleeting success.

BBB champion Juliette comes from a poor family. As a child, in Campina Grande, she helped her mother in a beauty salon, where she discovered her passion for makeup. She is the only one in her family who graduated from college: she is a lawyer. With the reality show came fame.

“The work behind it is very sacrificing. Twenty-four hours working, not just me, but the entire team,” says Juliette.

Juliette: Watch the full interview

1 of 6 Juliette rehearses at home — Photo: Globo Repórter/ Globo Repórter Juliette rehearses at home — Photo: Globo Repórter/ Globo Repórter

Actors João Vitti and Rafael Vitti saw the transformation of fame: from thousands of fan letters to millions of followers on the internet. Success in the 1990s just like João Vitti, singer Vinny is now a psychoanalyst and is getting ready to return to shows: he will be the new singer of the band LS Jack.

“Decay is important. It was in her that I discovered another side,” says Vinny.

Vinny: Watch the full interview

2 of 6 Rafa Vitti and her father, João Vitti — Photo: Globo Repórter/Reproduction Rafa Vitti and his father, João Vitti — Photo: Globo Repórter/Reproduction

Gari Gato is a hit on the streets of Belo Horizonte. Tales Marcelo Alves has been collecting garbage in the capital of Minas Gerais for three years. It all started with a little push from the owl daughter. She posted a video of Tales working and went viral! The miner became a kind of pop star.

A 74-year-old grandmother, Dona Dirce broke prejudices and now bombs the internet. For 25 years, she worked as a nurse in a hospital in Uberlândia (MG). Currently, it is the videos published by her on social networks that guarantee the family’s livelihood.

“The older I am, the hotter and more famous I am,” says Dona Dirce.

3 of 6 Dona Dirce: out and about at 74 — Photo: Globo Repórter/Reproduction Mrs Dirce: out and about at 74 — Photo: Globo Repórter/Reproduction

Rita Carreira had to fight against the prejudices and standards of fashion. At 26, she was the first black plus size model to appear on the cover of one of the main international fashion magazines.

“The fight goes on. I think I have many other places to go,” says Rita.

The program also showed the city of Fama, in Minas Gerais. There, a man became famous taking care of people. Wantuil Fonseca Filho works at the only pharmacy in the city, which has just over 2,300 inhabitants and is 350 km from Belo Horizonte. “Multiprofessional”, he also celebrates a wedding and is responsible for winding the church clock.

4 of 6 Singer Vinny, from the hit “Heloísa, moves the chair” — Photo: Globo Repórter/Reproduction Singer Vinny, from the hit “Heloísa, moves the chair” — Photo: Globo Repórter/Reproduction

5 of 6 Model Rita Carreira — Photo: Globo Repórter/Reproduction Model Rita Carreira — Photo: Globo Repórter/Reproduction