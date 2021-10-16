Government actions in Petrobras would give BRL 231/month to poor people for 1 year

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has defended the sale of Petrobras shares as a way to help the poorest Brazilians. The minister’s idea is to sell the shares of the state-owned company, which are on the rise, and distribute the gains to the most vulnerable population.

“When the price of fuel rises, the fragile ones are struggling. How about if I sell some of the shares of Petrobras and give them these resources?” the minister said at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday night , adding that it makes no sense for the country to get richer and Brazilians poorer.

Calculations show, however, that the distribution of the money would have a limited effect.

Currently, the state-owned company has a market value of R$391.5 billion and a volume of more than 13 billion shares issued. According to the shareholding composition, the federal government holds 36.75% of Petrobras’ shares in its hands, which is equivalent to 4.79 billion shares.

Based on the closing price of the session on October 14th, if the government sold all the shares it holds in the company, it would raise R$ 144.23 billion. This amount would derive from the sale of PETR3 (common shares) and PETR4 (preferred shares) papers.

See below:

PETR3

Number of shares: 3,758,171,203

Share value: BRL 30.20

Total value: BRL 113,496,770,330.60

PETR4

Number of shares: 1,035,458,754

Share value: BRL 29.68

Total value: BRL 30,732,415,818.72

Total value, adding the two shares: R$ 144,229,186,149.32

With R$ 144 billion in cash, it would be possible to financially help 13.5 million people in extreme poverty for 12 months, with a monthly aid of R$ 890.30. Or, 52 million people in poverty with R$ 231.13 per month.

The numbers of the population in poverty and extreme poverty are from 2019, when the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the Synthesis of Social Indicators. They have not been updated since then and do not include people who are socially vulnerable after the covid-19 pandemic. A survey carried out by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV/Ibre) showed an increase in extreme poverty in 18 states between November 2019 and January 2021.

For statistical purposes, the World Bank considers a person in extreme poverty to be one who lives on less than US$1.90 a day (approximately R$10). The poverty line is defined by those who live on less than US$ 5.50 (R$ 30.30) per day.

Guedes said he was in favor of privatizing all state-owned companies, but that, in the case of Petrobras, an alternative could be to take the company to the Novo Mercado, a segment with more demanding levels of governance in which companies can only issue common shares (with the right to vote). The government could maintain control of the state-owned company through a golden share, but the change would generate an additional value of 100 billion to 150 billion reais for the company, he said.

The economy minister’s expectation is that a possible privatization of Petrobras will further increase the value of the shares PETR3 and PETR4, guaranteeing more cash to the government.

In Washington, when talking about the sale of Petrobras shares, Guedes defended that the money be used to transfer wealth to the poorest and to create a fund to fight poverty from the profits of shares of state-owned companies. In September, the state-owned company also announced R$300 million aimed at a subsidy for cooking gas.