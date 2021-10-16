Government increased revenue by 55.4% and reduced expenses, says Treasury

posted on 10/15/2021 12:11 PM



(credit: CB D.APress)

The National Treasury states that the General Government, which includes central, state and municipal governments, registered a nominal increase of 55.4% in revenue, in the comparison between the second quarter of this year and that of 2020. The information is contained in the Fiscal Statistics Bulletin of the 2nd Semester, prepared by the Statistics Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and released this Friday (10/15).

In a statement, the department emphasizes that the increase in the year-on-year comparison comes from the low base of last year, when “economic activity was strongly affected by the coronavirus pandemic”. The increase in revenue comes from taxes, rents and sale of public goods, provision of services, sale of Treasury bonds, in addition to receiving indemnities.

According to the bulletin, the net borrowing requirement of the General Government reached, in the 2nd quarter of this year, 7.1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared to 27.3% of GDP in the same period of the previous year. The document states that, in terms of percentage of GDP, revenue increased by 7.6 percentage points in the comparison by period, from 31.8% to 39.4% of GDP. “This increase is explained essentially by the improvement in the collection from the third quarter of 2020, since the expressive drop in the 1st quarter of 2020, the effect of the covid-19 pandemic”, he justifies.

Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that the Brazilian GDP, currently at 2.1 trillion reais, decreased -0.1% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of this year, in the series with adjustment seasonal. In the year-on-year comparison, however, the Institute points to a significant increase of 12.4%.

If, on the one hand, tax collection and GDP increased, on the other hand, expenses were reduced. Government spending, which in the second quarter of 2020 still represented 59.6% of GDP, in the first quarter of this year pointed to a drop to 47.1%. And they decreased another 1.4% in the second half, registering 46.5% of GDP. In total, the decline was 13.1% compared to the first quarter of last year, the most critical phase of the pandemic, until the second quarter of 2021.

Benefits

Through its transparency channel, the Treasury attributes the reduction in expenses to the decrease in spending on social benefits. “With regard to spending, it is worth noting the reduction in spending on social benefits (11.4 pp of GDP), mainly due to the adoption of measures to combat covid-19 in the second quarter of 2020”, he says in a note.

The agency further explains that the drop in net investment in non-financial assets is mainly explained by the nominal reduction in the acquisition of non-financial assets (15.8%) and the increase in the consumption of fixed capital (12.9%).