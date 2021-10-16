Government of Rio de Janeiro announces aid of R$3,000 to purchase tablets and computers for state school teachers | Rio de Janeiro

Governor Cláudio Castro announced a series of incentives this Friday (15) to celebrate the Teachers’ day and benefit the more than 45 thousand teachers in the state network.

According to him, starting next week, teachers will receive an increase in the value of the transportation allowance, which will go from the current R$ 6.30 to BRL 17.10 per day. In November, the category will receive the call technological aid, an amount of R$ 3 thousand intended for the purchase of tablets and computers to improve the work of these professionals.

“The appreciation of our Education professionals is one of my main concerns. Therefore, I determined the correction of the values ​​of the transportation allowance and the creation of the technological allowance. We need to invest in teachers and increasingly in the modernization of education, especially during difficult times such as those we have been living with the Covid pandemic”, said the governor.

To be eligible for technological aid, teachers must send a photo of the equipment purchased, whether tablet or computer, with the invoice. With the proofs, the government deposits the amount in the teachers’ account. The objective is to guarantee transparency with the expenditure of public money.

“The idea is to make this resource available so that our teachers are able to improve their teaching methods and guarantee even more quality in the teaching of 700,000 students in the state network”, said Secretary of Education, Alexandre do Valle.

Open competition for the teacher