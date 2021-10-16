Government wants R$20 billion for coal-fired power – Small Companies Large Businesses

+



The Bolsonaro government’s plan to renew the park of coal-fired thermal power plants, one of the most polluting sources in the energy matrix, foresees the injection of R$ 20 billion into these operations over the next ten years.

Light; electricity; electricity bill (Photo: Burak Kebapci / Pexels)

The question is where the money will come from to finance a business that is shrinking around the world due to the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. BNDES, the main state-owned bank for financing the sector, is out of this bet, says that it only supports clean energy and that, until further notice, it does not intend to put any cents into what is one of the main energy programs of the federal government.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) states that the bank’s decision regarding the plans to renew the park of coal-fired thermal plants, which it announced in August, would be related to the definition of investment “priorities” due to the “restriction of financial resources” of the bank. Estadão questioned the bank about the MME’s plans. The BNDES makes it clear that it is not a question of a lack of resources, but of the way in which it faces the issue. The BNDES rejected any possibility of financing the operations, on the grounds that “it has a strategic vision that takes into account the sustainable and long-term development of the country and the world”. In the energy sector, the bank said, “such a vision is necessarily in line with efforts to build a diversified and clean energy matrix.” The last coal plant financed by BNDES received funds in 2015. The following year, the bank decided to veto transfers for this type of project. This year, the positioning was formally defined by the bank’s board of directors, to bet on less polluting projects. In the last five years, BNDES signed contracts worth R$ 27 billion in financing for projects with hydro, solar, wind and biomass sources. Another 12 gas-fired thermal projects received R$7.7 billion in the period. Without the BNDES’ transfer, the renovation or expansion of the coal-fired plant park will be more difficult.

Today, 100% of this structure is limited to seven plants (one in Paraná, two in Rio Grande do Sul and four in Santa Catarina). Together, they add up to an installed capacity of 1,572 average megawatts, energy that supplies a good part of the consumption of the Southeast region. The concentration of projects in the region is not casual: 99.97% of coal in Brazil is in the South, with 89.27% in Rio Grande do Sul, 10.38% in Santa Catarina and 0.32% in Paraná. The challenge is to know how Brazil will meet its goals for reducing global warming – caused by greenhouse gas emissions – if it intends to renew and invest in the current park. On the other hand, social and economic measures are imposed to support thousands of families who live in the coal chain, which moves around R$ 1 billion per year. “What must be done, in the case of workers in the South, is a fair transition, meeting energy demand and replacing lost jobs,” says Ricardo Baitelo, project coordinator at the Energy and Environment Institute (Iema). “An example of a source capable of supporting economic and social development is solar energy. Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Santa Catarina are, respectively, the third, fifth and ninth in the ranking of distributed generation in Brazil, and this activity can be amplified with public policies and lines of financing.”

Double pollution

The mineral sector and thermal plants support the thesis that they have been investing in new technologies in recent years, which has helped to reduce the environmental impact of these projects. The data, however, when compared to other sources, give a clearer idea of ​​what is at stake. Consider the amount of energy needed to supply a city in the Southeast with 1 million inhabitants. If all this energy were generated by a natural gas plant, 1.3 million tons of CO2 per year would be released into the air. If this same energy came out of a coal-fired thermal, it would be double. The State of São Paulo.