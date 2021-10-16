GPA fires after agreement with Assaí; Ibovespa trades higher this morning By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trades close to stability, rising 0.09% at 10:28 am, to 113,313 points. GPA (SA:) is the big highlight this morning, followed by Suzano (SA:) and Klabin (SA:). At the other end, Assaí (SA:), Méliuz (SA:) and Ultrapar (SA:) lead the downs.

GPA and Assaí – GPA and Sendas Distribuidora, parent company of Assaí, operated by GPA throughout the country in cash & carry, which will now be operated by Assaí. The estimated amount to be received by GPA is up to R$5.2 billion, of which R$4 billion will be paid by Assaí to GPA, in installments, between December 2021 and January 2024. GPA’s shares skyrocket 14.42%, at R$31.67, while those of Assaí retreat 6.22%, at R$16.75.

PDG Realty (SA:) – The informed that the Court of the 1st Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganization Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of São Paulo has closed the judicial reorganization process of the companies and their subsidiaries.

Porto Seguro (SA:) – A caused instability in its service channels and in some of its systems, this Thursday, 14. Assets rise 0.27%, to R$ 45.32.

Tent (SA:) – Tenda recorded R$633.9 million in overall sales value (PSV) of launches in the third quarter of 2021, down 35.7% from the same period in 2020. On the other hand, net sales in the third quarter were up. annual rate of 3.8%, reaching R$770 million. Shares retreat 0.11%, at R$17.59.

Itaú Unibanco (SA:) – The board of directors of Itaú Unibanco (SA:) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP), replacing the monthly dividend for November and December, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share. Shareholding positions on October 29th and November 30th will be considered, therefore, the papers will be traded “ex-interest” from November 1st and December 1st. Payments will take place on December 1, 2021 and January 3, 2022. Assets decrease 0.04%, at R$ 24.13..

BRF (SA:) and Marfrig (SA:) – This week, adviser Lenisa Prado of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) presented an order asking that the acquisition of BRF shares by Marfrig be analyzed by the Cade’s court. In the next session, on the 20th, the court will consider the request and, if the majority is in favor of the request, the case will be reopened. The shares of BRF fall 0.70%, to R$ 25.51, while those of Marfrig rise 0.87%, to R$ 27.94.

EDP ​​(SA:) Brazil – EDP ​​Brasil’s subsidiary, the Small Hydroelectric Plant, acquired the transmission assets of state-owned company Celg Par for R$1.977 billion, a premium of 80.10% compared to the initial price of R$1.097 billion. Also participating in the event were Isa Cteep, Cymi and MEZ Energia. However, as the winning bid surpassed the others by more than 15%, the EDP subsidiary was declared the winner of the auction. Shares advance 0.90%, at R$19.14.

Petrobras (SA:) – The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that there is a “clear possibility” of calling Cade to investigate the price of gas sold by Petrobras and the state-owned monopoly. In Lira’s assessment, the gas problem in Brazil “comes down to something very simple: monopoly”. The shares fall 0.27%, to R$29.60.

Ambipar (SA:) – AThe transaction amount was not informed. Assets rise 1.24%, to R$ 43.19.

JBS (SA:) – A to buy Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, in the United States, for US$ 90 million. The shares advance 0.50%, to R$ 38.18.