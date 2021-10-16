GPA (PCAR3) shares soar after sale of Extra stores

Shares of GPA (Grupo Pão de Açúcar) rose more than 17% this morning in response to the announcement of the sale of 71 Extra hypermarket stores to Assaí.

Around 11:30 am (Brasilia time), the group’s common shares (PCAR3, with voting rights) rose 17.12%. Assai’s shares were down 6.22%. At the same time, the Ibovespa general index rose 0.74%, to 114,019.64 points.

With the announcement, GPA leaves the scene of a market segment that has been facing difficulties in growing in the face of competition from the wholesale and impact of the pandemic on consumers.

The end of the Extra banner was reached in an agreement with Assaí, the cash and carry group of the French Casino, which is also the controller of GPA, according to a relevant fact.

Under the agreement, calculated at up to R$5.2 billion, GPA will transfer 71 Extra Hiper stores to Assaí, which will be converted to cash and carry. GPA ended the first half with 103 Extra Hiper stores.

Assaí will pay R$4 billion to GPA in installments maturing between December this year and January 2024. The remaining R$1.2 billion will be paid to GPA by a real estate fund guaranteed by Assaí.

GPA did not give details about the fund, but stated that the fund will lease 17 properties that were previously owned by the company to Assaí for 20 years, renewable for the same period.

*With information from Reuters agency