Grazi Massafera is having a romance with a film director, according to the newspaper

According to information from the newspaper Extra , the actress Grazi Massafera is becoming romantically involved with a film director, named Alexandre Machafer. The famous woman, who recently ended her relationship with Caio Castro, got in line to walk and is allowing herself.

The clues were given by fans, who noticed an interaction between them on social networks since the beginning of October. However, the artist was already following Alexandre on her personal profile, intended only for people close to her.

Both exchanged comments and likes on their open profiles, leaving the hint for internet users of a possible romance.

“Is it Grazi’s boyfriend?”, “Are you and Grazi together?”, wrote some netizens in the boy’s publications, who did not respond, but insisted on leaving his likes. Alexandre’s mother also started following Grazi, fueling the rumors.

It is worth mentioning that the new couple has already gained a fan club on social networks, made by fans who ship the two together.

Machafer began his career as an actor and even made a guest appearance in Rebel, however, he found himself behind the cameras and has already produced and directed the films the son of man and radical years.

End with Caio Castro

At the time the couple announced the separation, Grazi issued a statement commenting on what had happened. “My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood it was time for us to go apart,” he told, exclusively, to Magazine. “What I can say now is that we end our story with all due respect,” said the actress.

Caio Castro, in turn, used his social networks to deny rumors of an alleged betrayal. “We were never one to talk about our relationship. We never exposed much about us, and it won’t be now that I will feed this type of report. But invent one. the story of betrayal passes from lack of respect,” said the actor.