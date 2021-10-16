Grêmio defines 1st Mancini team in training with the presence of fans

Vagner Mancini’s Grêmio’s first squad started to come out of the picture today (16), on the eve of the game against Juventude, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. The coach did tactical work with sketching the team. Afterwards, the CT Presidente Luiz Carvalho had its doors open for the entrance of around 60 fans. The group took instruments and tracks in action to support the fight against relegation.

Grêmio and Juventude face off on Sunday (17), at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena do Grêmio. The match marks Mancini’s debut as Grêmio coach.

The act of Grêmio fans was disclosed by journalist Cesar Fabris and confirmed to UOL Sport.

The presence of fans in the Grêmio CT was programmed by the new board of the football department, which on Friday (15) made a speech asking for the support of the fans to help the team out of the relegation zone.

The group of fans had no contact with players and coaching staff, according to the board. The crowd remained on the side of one of the lawns, separated from the athletes and staff by a grid.

“About 50 fans, following the safety protocol imposed by the Club, had access to CT Luiz Carvalho and promoted the traditional “alentaço” with rags, flags and instruments, supporting the group of players and the new technical committee that started its work yesterday”, reinforced Grêmio in an article on the club’s official website, when dealing with the episode.

The match against Juventude is treated as vital by Grêmio to react in the Brasileirão. The team, so far, has 23 points and is second to bottom. In addition to looking for points, the duel has an air of direct confrontation for the score of the Caxias do Sul team, which occupies 15th place on the leaderboard.