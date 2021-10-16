GTA Trilogy will feature high resolution textures and gameplay from Grand Theft Auto V

Check out more details of GTA Trilogy!

Through a forum dedicated to Grand Theft Auto, a user named alloc8or revealed that the GTA Trilogy, remaster of the first three games in the 3D universe, will feature high-resolution textures and gameplay from Grand Theft Auto V.

According to the user, this information was present on a Rockstar page, but that is no longer available to be accessed. On that page, the developer had commented that GTA Trilogy will have “high-resolution textures, increased vision range, vegetation updates, and Grand Theft Auto V gameplay“.

The information was also confirmed through the Rockstar Intel website, a site specialized in commenting on leaked Rockstar information. The site also commented that all improvements should be valid for all games that will be in the compilation, which will be Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

The leak coincides with what has already been leaked by other sites, such as Kotaku, which commented that the new game will use the Unreal Engine, and will feature old and new graphics. The trilogy with the first three GTAs of the 3D universe should be released later this year for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, but without a set date.

