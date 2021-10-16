Gusttavo Lima shares moment with Andressa Suita in Instagram stories

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

This Friday, the 15th, the singer Gusttavo Lima posted a video filming his ex-wife, mother of his children, and his friends enjoying all of them very excited, They were participating in the singing with him in the song “Investe em Mim“, which was dedicated to the model. The singer even marked Jonas stretched and Andressa Suita in Instagram stories.

Gusttavo Lima and the model were together since 2012, and got married in 2016. The former couple stayed together for a few years. But last year there was a split between them. According to the web, the separation came from the singing, when Gusttavo Lima would have woken up the model and asked for the end. After that, the news immediately went viral on social networks.

The former couple has not commented on the closeness between the two since the breakup, which took place a year ago. Followers and netizens still believe in a possible reconciliation between Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita. Furthermore, they were one of the most loved couples in Brazil.

After the stories posted by the singer on Instagram, had several comments from followers: “My fan’s heart leaps with joy to see these videos, my GusDressa lives, my blessed GusDressa, a love that was unique for God will never be separated, my greatest loves, my greatest inspirations, I love you my couple”, said a follower.

“As much as I love these two, it’s not written, Gusdressa is so real, I love them so much”, said another follower.”

