Haaland scores two goals to take Borussia Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga | german football

He came back with everything. With almost a month without playing, the Norwegian striker Haaland reappeared this Saturday on the field and sent two balls to the back of the net. His two goals were fundamental for Borussia Dortmund to beat Mainz 3-1, at home, and take the lead of the german championship, with 18 points, in the eighth round – Reus opened the scoring, and Burkardt decreased. As a bonus, he returned to the top of the competition’s artillery, with nine, two more than the Polish Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich.
- German Championship Table
Borussia started under pressure. Reus scored a great goal just three minutes into the game, shooting first from the edge of the area and hitting the angle. The home team’s dominance was maintained in the second half, and Haaland extended the advantage with a penalty kick, at nine. Towards the end, at 42, Mainz dropped out, with Burkardt taking advantage of a failure in the defense.
The slight difference left the confrontation tense for Borussia in the final minutes. But, in a great move by Bellingham from the left wing, the ball ended up in a good pass for Haaland, free in the middle in front of the goalkeeper, to seal the victory with a precise finish in the corner, at 49.
Haaland leaps over Bellingham in celebration of Borussia Dortmund’s third goal over Mainz — Photo: REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler