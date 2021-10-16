Halloween Kills to win blu-ray version with alternate ending

The film Halloween Kills will win an alternate ending in the blu-ray version, according to the director David Gordon Green. An extra scene was cut as Green felt it wouldn’t fit well with the next movie in the franchise.

“We’re going to do an extended version, just so people can see an ending that’s different and cool. [a cena cortada] it didn’t seem authentic with where we’re going. So we withdraw”, Green told Collider.

“So we just said ‘we’re kind of getting there’, ok, so if we take it off [a cena extra], where do we end up? And actually it was Couper Samuelson, at Blumhouse, he said ‘we’re done when it’s over’. He mentioned it, it was like remembering Rogue One, when did you want the movie to end? When there was a Darth Vader freaking out at the door”, continued.

The new film will show how Myers survived the Laurie Strode trap (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family, in the previous film, returning once more to torment the survivor. From the preview, however, it is possible to see that the encirclement of civilians will close against the legendary assassin. Will he perish in the face of his victims’ revenge?

Halloween Kills: The Horror Continues, directed by David Gordon Green, had its premiere postponed by a year, and now it should hit theaters in October 15, 2021.

