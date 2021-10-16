Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Borderlands 3 and Dirt 5 free on Xbox Gold

Games are available this weekend at a discount for those who want to buy

O Free Play Days of Xbox this week will be Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Borderlands 3 and Dirt 5. To enjoy the games, which are already available to play, you must have a subscription to Xbox Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. By purchasing games after the free days, all game achievements and saves are redeemed to your account.

During the weekend (Thursday, last gas!) the games will also have discounts for those who decide to go beyond the free trials. Dirt 5 received 70% discount and is costing R$ 77.98. Borderlands 3 won 67% discount, getting the price of 82.50 reais. Already Halo: The Master Chief Collection has the smallest discount of the three, with “only 50%” off the price. If you sign the Xbox Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can buy this version of Halo for BRL 64.50.

Dirt 5

this game of codemasters is suitable for those who enjoy off-road racing with a wide variety of terrains. It was released last year and is a good option for having fun in “non-traditional” racing.



Borderlands 3

The third edition of the series borderlands it’s been seven years after the second game. The Vault Hunters/Archhunters need to fight the Children of the Vaults before they take the last Chests left by the Eridians.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo collection brings the games Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4 remastered. The compilation was first released in 2014 for Xbox one, arriving for the Windows in 2019 and Xbox Series X/S in 2020.



