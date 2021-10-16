“Hard to be his teammate”

Pérez admitted that being Max Verstappen’s teammate is not easy (Photo: Umit Bektas/AFP)

Although he had a good race at the Turkish GP — where he won his third podium for Red Bull — Sergio Pérez’s season is not very prominent. And this is further evidenced by the excellent year of Max Verstappen, his teammate, current leader of the Constructors’ World Cup and strong contender for the Formula 1 title in 2021. For ‘Czech’, the Dutchman’s performance is something surprising, especially in a car not so easy to drive. So he admits: it’s hard to sit next to Max.

“It’s not easy being Max’s teammate because he gets as much out of the car as he can,” Pérez said at a news conference. “He is really performing at a very high level,” he added.

“I think he made fewer mistakes than anyone out there. He put things on a very high level. The season is still very long, so we’ll see how it goes, but so far I’m quite surprised how he has almost no mistakes and performs at such a high level,” he followed.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez went to the podium together in Turkey, in second and third place, respectively (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The owner of the RB16B #11 had a lot of problems with adaptation. He has already commented on his previous driving style not matching the Energizers brand car and that he needed to rethink his approach to get the most out of it. Now, the Mexican explains that, although it took a while, he sees himself better adapted. Having a strong mental side and, little by little, improving your riding were crucial factors for that.

“In a way, we have a unique car and it wasn’t easy. There’s no secret about it, but you have to be mentally strong after every day, and I think that’s one of my strengths, trying to get the most out of every Sunday,” Pérez commented.

“The RB16B is unique, very different from what I was used to. Some cars are easier to adapt than others, some drivers adapt more easily than others. I had a difficult process to adapt to, but nothing too dramatic. The car is very good and very competitive. Max is showing that this car is, if not the best, one of the best there is”, he concluded.